Discover Alpine Bliss! Immerse in Luxury & Wellness at Adler Resorts in the Heart of Italy's Breathtaking Dolomites!

Much like Adler Dolomiti, The Adler Spa at Ritten is a sanctuary of relaxation, featuring saunas, steam baths, and a heated outdoor infinity pool overlooking the incredible mountain landscape that may offer the most unbelievable photo opportunity from both resorts. It's fair to say a photo in the infinity pool with the Dolomites Mountains as the backdrop is an absolute must for any guest at Adler Lodge Ritten .Tailored winter wellness treatments, inspired by local traditions, promise to rejuvenate both body and soul, providing the perfect complement to a day of activities. For those looking for some activities outside of the resort grounds, Adler Lodge Ritten offers a range of activities and excursions to cater to diverse interests. A short hike to explore the charming villages on the Renon Plateau, or a leisurely ride on the historic Ritten Railway with the train station a mere 5 minute walk from the Lodge, are both excellent activity options that quickly display the charm of the area. The resort's knowledgeable concierge team is dedicated to curating personalized experiences, ensuring that each guest can tailor their stay to match their preferences.