Discover Alpine Bliss! Immerse in Luxury & Wellness at Adler Resorts in the Heart of Italy's Breathtaking Dolomites!

As the winter season falls upon us, travelers seeking a much needed R&R winter escape are discovering the awe-inspiring beauty and tranquility of the Italian Dolomites. Nestled in the heart of the magnificent Dolomites mountains in South Tyrol Italy, are two distinct and luxurious sister resorts that fall under the family owned Adler Resorts : ADLER Dolomiti Resort and ADLER Lodge Ritten. These two 5 star accommodations resorts, each offering a unique blend of luxury, wellness, and natural beauty in the heart of the Dolomites ,are fast becoming the top choice for traveller's seeking a luxurious getaway right in the heart of the breathtaking mountains landscape of Italy.
ADLER RESORT DOLOMITI
Adler Dolomiti, is situated in the picturesque quaint village of Ortisei in South Tyrol, Italy, close to the border of Austria, where the illuminous mountain ranges of the Dolomites show off incredible landscape views that many novice visitors to Italy wouldn't know to expect from a country largely more known for its stunning architecture and rennaisance art. Surrounded by the Dolomites mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its rugged peaks and lush valleys, the Adler Resort Dolomiti resort's location is nothing short of spectacular. The charming village of Ortisei where Adler Dolomiti sits serves as the gateway to the Alpe di Siusi, Europe's largest high-altitude alpine meadow, providing a breathtaking backdrop for this stunning Dolomites retreat.
From the moment you step foot into Adler Dolomiti, you're immediately struck by the elegance of the resort. Bright, large bay windows that overlook the inviting snowy mountain landscapes, contrasted with roaring wood heater fires, immediately create that warm cosy feeling imperative for a mountain retreat. The Adler Dolomiti has 108 guest rooms, ranging from singles, superior double rooms, junior suites and family suites that can accommodate up to five guests. The Adler Dolomiti accommodations vary from from well-appointed comfort rooms to lavish suites, each meticulously designed to provide comfort as well as displaying a cosy rustic alpine style. Private balconies in the suites offer panoramic views of the surrounding Dolomites mountains, while also overlooking the bustling ski village below ,which contains various shopping stores, bars and grocery shops for any extra needs.
Adler Dolomiti's commitment to excellence also extends to its gourmet dining experiences with one of the main drawcard's been the all-inclusive half board arrangement that grants all guests complimentary buffet breakfast and dinner in the resort restaurant for every night of stay. The resort boasts Michelin-starred chefs who craft exquisite culinary dishes inspired by local and international flavors. The menu changes nightly allowing guests to try a wide variety of dishes and making sure guests always have a plethora of options, with vegetarian and vegan choices also made available to cater for guests with a less flexible diet. Guests can indulge in a large range of dishes to suit all tastes at the on-site restaurants, and the culinary journey is complemented by an extensive selection of fine wines, curated to enhance the dining experience and elevate each meal all while surrounded by the beautiful views of the Dolomites mountains.
The Adler Spa Dolomiti is a sanctuary of relaxation, a haven that beckons guests to unwind in its thermal pools, saunas, and relaxation areas. Guests tend to get around the resort in their Adler branded luxuriously comfortable white robes that work almost as a uniform that symbolizes resort relaxation for all guests. The spa's holistic approach integrates both traditional and innovative treatments, ensuring a rejuvenating experience that harmonizes mind, body, and most importantly spirit. Skilled therapists pamper guests with bespoke wellness rituals, utilizing the healing properties of the Alpine surroundings. The tranquility of the spa, coupled with the stunning mountain views, creates a immersive and revitalizing experience. It's also the perfect post-relaxation haven for guests who have spent the day conquering the ski slopes, to unwind in the resorts' spa facilities, boasting thermal pools, saunas, and specialized treatments including cryotherapy tailored for any guests with tired muscles might needing some rejuvenation.
Beyond the luxurious confines of the resort, Adler Dolomiti provides a gateway to the many outdoor wonders the Dolomites have to offer. While winter activities such as skiing and snowboarding are always high in demand activities for the Dolomites, Summer & Spring season guests can explore the surrounding trails on hikes or motorized mountain bike excursions. Knowledgeable guides are available on request to curate excursions, ensuring that guests can tailor their experiences to match their preferences and discover some of the hidden gems of the region that truly have to be seen to be believed. Whether you're a spa enthusiast, an adventure seeker, or simply an admirer of breathtaking landscapes, Adler Dolomiti Resort invites you to make every moment an unforgettable experience right in the heart of the Dolomites.
ADLER RITTEN LODGE
Just a brisk 45 minute drive from Adler Dolomiti Resort, is the Adler Ritten Lodge, located on the Renon Plateau. The Renon Plateau is renowned for its pristine landscapes, charming villages, and historic attractions, creating a serene and idyllic setting for Adler Ritten Lodge, that is smaller in scale and therefore offers a more quiet and intimate environment than Adler Dolomiti. This mountain oasis is perched on a sunny plateau, providing breath-taking panoramic views of South Tyrol, creating a stunning backdrop of the surrounding mountains and valleys, making for an idyllic, peaceful getaway retreat.
Nestled above the vibrant city of Bolzano, the Adler Lodge Ritten provides a serene escape from the urban hustle and bustle. Surrounded by trees, this Adler hideaway exudes enchanting tranquility, while offering a 360° view of the majestic mountains. The quaint and intimate vibe of Adler Ritten is achieved with only 22 suites and 20 chalets available for guests, ensuring overcrowding is never an issue in maintaining the peace and serenity of the resort. The rooms and suites feature contemporary design elements with the wood crafted architecture of the suites giving a nod to local craftsmanship, and creating a blend of comfort and authenticity to the mountain surroundings. Private In-room saunas as well as a complimentary in-room mini bar provide an added level of luxury extravagance to the suites, with luxurious bathroom product amenities also an elegant touch. The expansive floor to ceiling windows frame breathtaking scenic views, allowing guests to wake up to the beauty of the Dolomites each day from the comfort of their plush beds. .
The Adler Ritten Lodge restaurants, helmed by talented chefs, showcase a menu inspired by locally sourced ingredients and international influences. Full board is covered for all guests of Adler Ritten Lodge ,which is all inclusive of breakfast, buffet style lunch and a full menu dinner. Guests can savor gourmet delights that celebrate the flavors of South Tyrol, complemented by an extensive selection of wines, and there's also an all inclusive bar with very talented mixologist bartenders on hand who can shake up a wide variety of delicious cocktails to suit any mood or taste. The dining experience is elevated by the inviting ambiance and the panoramic views of the South Tyrol landscape that grace every meal during any part of the day.
Much like Adler Dolomiti, The Adler Spa at Ritten is a sanctuary of relaxation, featuring saunas, steam baths, and a heated outdoor infinity pool overlooking the incredible mountain landscape that may offer the most unbelievable photo opportunity from both resorts. It's fair to say a photo in the infinity pool with the Dolomites Mountains as the backdrop is an absolute must for any guest at Adler Lodge Ritten .Tailored winter wellness treatments, inspired by local traditions, promise to rejuvenate both body and soul, providing the perfect complement to a day of activities. For those looking for some activities outside of the resort grounds, Adler Lodge Ritten offers a range of activities and excursions to cater to diverse interests. A short hike to explore the charming villages on the Renon Plateau, or a leisurely ride on the historic Ritten Railway with the train station a mere 5 minute walk from the Lodge, are both excellent activity options that quickly display the charm of the area. The resort's knowledgeable concierge team is dedicated to curating personalized experiences, ensuring that each guest can tailor their stay to match their preferences.
So whether you're seeking a winter getaway with adventurous ski trails and a bustling winter retreat setting, or instead looking for a more serene lodge in a quieter, intimate environment, both Adler Resort Dolomiti and Adler Lodge Ritten offer a haven retreat that embraces wellness, luxury, Italian Alpine charm, and makes for the perfect winter getaway in the heart of the Italy's magical Dolomites.
