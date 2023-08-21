Discover the Height of Luxury at Shangri-La The Shard : London's Tallest & Most Luxurious Hotel

Culinary enthusiasts are also in for a treat at Shangri-La The Shard London with three signature dining venues to choose from. First off for those seeking a more ground level experience , there is Bar 31 located on the ground floor of The Shard, which offers local craft beers on tap along with a range of spirits and wines and provides an excellent meeting place to unwind over a few drinks in the heart of London Bridge. A quick elevator ride away up on level 35 is "TING" restaurant and lounge which marries British and Asian-inspired cuisine, offering a gastronomic journey that celebrates the city's multicultural essence. Another short elevator ride up on level 52, sits the bar "GŎNG", which carries the title as the highest bar in Western Europe, entices guests with innovative cocktails with an asian flair, while been surrounded by a mesmerizing 360-degree view of London's skyline that truly has to be seen to be believed.

Those looking for something a little more unique from their travel experience may be interested in looking into the new 'Find Your Shangri-La' brand campaign that offers an array of truly local experiences to uncover hidden gems in the destination of their Shangri-La hotel. Standout 'Find Your Shangri-La experience' at Shangri-La The Shard, London include the Royal Jews & Gin experience timed to the Coronation year and a whimsical Afternoon Tea experience in the sky at TĪNG Lounge.