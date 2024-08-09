Home > News NEWS Discover Your Dream Life with Autumn Adele Source: Autumn Adele

Imagine a life where every day feels aligned with your deepest aspirations. Autumn Adele invites you to explore this possibility.

Article continues below advertisement

**Autumn's Inspiring Journey** Autumn Adele's journey from modeling to a thriving biotech career and now to becoming a renowned life coach and retreat host showcases the transformative power of intentional living. At 42, Autumn proves that it’s never too late to seek personal growth and fulfillment. Despite her professional success, she faced unfulfilled potential due to mental health obstacles, which ignited her passion for helping others overcome their challenges and achieve their dreams. This drive led her to create Dream Life Guru, a coaching practice dedicated to guiding people toward their best lives.

**The Dream Life Guru Approach: Manifesting Your Best Self** Dream Life Guru combines spirituality, mindfulness, and goal setting to help you manifest the life you deserve. Autumn’s approach is for those ready to break free from limiting beliefs and reshape their lives with purpose. She empowers her clients to embrace mindfulness, focus on the present, and develop habits that align with their personal and professional goals.

Article continues below advertisement

**A Roadmap to Your Dreams** Autumn offers bespoke virtual coaching sessions for both men and women, designed to enhance careers, relationships, mental health, and overall well-being. With various coaching packages to suit different needs and budgets, Autumn’s goal is to support her clients in living their best lives. Autumn’s expertise includes intuitive therapy, a unique method she created that combines breathwork, sound, and cranial massage. These sound bath sessions lead you through personal exploration, fostering deep relaxation and a profound connection with your inner self. Autumn’s coaching process begins with a client discovery phase, where she works closely with you to identify your true desires and challenges. This is followed by a personalized coaching roadmap, offering ongoing support and actionable strategies to help you achieve your dreams and live in alignment with your core values.

Article continues below advertisement

**Breaking the Silence: Autumn's Mental Health Journey** In her book *Pretty Depressed*, Autumn candidly shares her battle with depression and her recovery through innovative treatments like IV Ketamine. This book has inspired many and positioned her as a passionate advocate for mental health, breaking stigma and promoting resilience.

Article continues below advertisement

**Transformative Retreats in Stunning Locations** In addition to coaching, Autumn curates transformative retreats in breathtaking locations. Applications are now open for her upcoming retreats in Marrakesh, Venice, and the South of France. If you can’t join her at one of these luxurious getaways, don’t miss the chance to catch her live at Soho House. She’ll be speaking at the exclusive members club in Miami this August and in Roma this October, sharing insights from her remarkable journey.

Article continues below advertisement

**A Château in France: The Next Chapter** Looking ahead, Autumn's next venture is the purchase of a château in France, where she plans to host retreats and wellness events. This idyllic setting will offer participants a unique opportunity for transformation and personal growth.

**Join the Journey** Join Autumn Adele at her next retreat, local event, or book a virtual coaching session to start your transformation. What if the path to your dream life is closer than you think? Visit Dream Life Guru for more information and follow her inspiring journey on Instagram @autumnadeles.