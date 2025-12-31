Discovery Channel's Chad Ollinger Killed Cellmate After Claiming 'Supernatural' Powers Labeled Him a 'Pedophile'

Article continues below advertisement

Discovery Channel star Chad Ollinger had a bizarre explanation as to why he killed his cellmate, Christopher Kelly. The Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch alum, 41, allegedly admitted to murdering Kelly, 42, after claiming his "supernatural" powers told Ollinger the fellow inmate was a pedophile, according to a police arrest report. The television personality, who was behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on charges of being a fugitive from another state and contempt of court, was accused of killing Kelly inside of the jail on Friday, December 26.

Chad Ollinger Told Authorities the Killing Was 'Righteous'

Source: @chadollinger/instagram Chad Ollinger killed his cellmate after claiming to learn he was a pedophile through 'supernatural' powers.

Ollinger told authorities he shouldn't be charged with murder because it was a "righteous" killing due to his suspicions of Kelly being a predator, however, the arrest report noted there was no proof of his deceased cellmate being a pedophile beyond his "supernatural ability." "If I know something about somebody that’s bad, I take care of it," he reportedly said to police, according to Fox 5 Vegas. Ollinger claimed he had a "responsibility" to identify predators because of his psychic powers. Cops accused Ollinger of killing Kelly by strangulation and smashing his head against a metal bed frame. Both men had injuries after the killing.

Chad Ollinger Allegedly Smashed His Cellmate's Head Into Metal Bed Frame

Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office Chad Ollinger was in prison for being a fugitive from another state and contempt of court.

Kelly was found with multiple lacerations, abrasions and contusions, while Ollinger displayed abrasions and scratches, per The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Ollinger was taken to a separate cell after Kelly's body was discovered. He reportedly told police, "Good luck cracking the case," when they arrived to take photos of his injuries for evidence. Upon appearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, December 30, Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman told the suspect: "Your attorney has some concerns about your mental health. They want you to go up and talk to the doctors."

Chad Ollinger to Undergo Competency Hearing

Source: @chadollinger/instagram Chad Ollinger is set to undergo a competency hearing on January 21, 2026.

Ollinger is next expected to undergo a competency hearing on January 21, 2026, before a Las Vegas competency court. The Discovery Channel star's open murder charge was revealed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday, December 27, via a press release, which revealed corrections officers found a male inmate — later identified as Kelly — dead inside of a prison cell during a routine inspection late Friday, December 26. The prison officers "observed a male inmate lying motionless inside of a cell" at around 11:20 p.m. local time.

Chad Ollinger Faces Open Murder Charge

Source: @chadollinger/instagram Chad Ollinger allegedly killed his cellmate through strangulation and blunt force trauma.