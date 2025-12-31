Discovery Channel's Chad Ollinger Killed Cellmate After Claiming 'Supernatural' Powers Labeled Him a 'Pedophile'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 10:03 a.m. ET
Discovery Channel star Chad Ollinger had a bizarre explanation as to why he killed his cellmate, Christopher Kelly.
The Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch alum, 41, allegedly admitted to murdering Kelly, 42, after claiming his "supernatural" powers told Ollinger the fellow inmate was a pedophile, according to a police arrest report.
The television personality, who was behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on charges of being a fugitive from another state and contempt of court, was accused of killing Kelly inside of the jail on Friday, December 26.
Chad Ollinger Told Authorities the Killing Was 'Righteous'
Ollinger told authorities he shouldn't be charged with murder because it was a "righteous" killing due to his suspicions of Kelly being a predator, however, the arrest report noted there was no proof of his deceased cellmate being a pedophile beyond his "supernatural ability."
"If I know something about somebody that’s bad, I take care of it," he reportedly said to police, according to Fox 5 Vegas. Ollinger claimed he had a "responsibility" to identify predators because of his psychic powers.
Cops accused Ollinger of killing Kelly by strangulation and smashing his head against a metal bed frame. Both men had injuries after the killing.
Chad Ollinger Allegedly Smashed His Cellmate's Head Into Metal Bed Frame
Kelly was found with multiple lacerations, abrasions and contusions, while Ollinger displayed abrasions and scratches, per The Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Ollinger was taken to a separate cell after Kelly's body was discovered. He reportedly told police, "Good luck cracking the case," when they arrived to take photos of his injuries for evidence.
Upon appearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, December 30, Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman told the suspect: "Your attorney has some concerns about your mental health. They want you to go up and talk to the doctors."
Chad Ollinger to Undergo Competency Hearing
Ollinger is next expected to undergo a competency hearing on January 21, 2026, before a Las Vegas competency court.
The Discovery Channel star's open murder charge was revealed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday, December 27, via a press release, which revealed corrections officers found a male inmate — later identified as Kelly — dead inside of a prison cell during a routine inspection late Friday, December 26.
The prison officers "observed a male inmate lying motionless inside of a cell" at around 11:20 p.m. local time.
Chad Ollinger Faces Open Murder Charge
"Officers made entry and observed the inmate was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and requested for CCDC medical personnel to respond, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene," the press release continued.
Ollinger was then rebooked for open murder by detectives, meaning he was charged with all four types of homicides for one killing.
An open murder count is typically used when wanting to charge a suspect with first-degree murder prior to investigating all evidence to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. This gives the court the ability to determine which homicide — first-degree murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter — if any, the defendant should be convicted of.