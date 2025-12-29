'Disrespectful' Donald Trump Criticized for Offering Journalists Food to Shoo Them Out of His Mar-a-Lago Dinner: Watch
Dec. 29 2025, Updated 12:58 p.m. ET
Donald Trump rubbed some people the wrong way when he shooed reporters out of his Mar-a-Lago dinner on Sunday, December 28.
While sitting down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the POTUS asked a woman named Margot (likely Margot Martin, special assistant to Trump) to escort press out of the room.
Donald Trump Shoos Out Journalists
"Are you OK? Is everyone fine? Margot, if you would, I think you can sit outside and have some food," the commander-in-chief said to people off camera. "Would you like to have some food or would you consider that a bribe and therefore you cannot write honestly? Or therefore you have to write a bad story?"
"Would you like something to eat at this time? Yes or no, you can speak," he continued after seemingly not getting a clear response.
"Margot, take them outside and tell the chef," Trump instructed.
The woman and others could be heard thanking everyone before they left the area.
"That should guarantee a good story, but it won't," Trump joked. "It will only get worse."
Social Media Users Slammed Trump's Actions
Numerous social media users criticized Trump, with one commenting, "Such a disrespectful tone."
"You can tell by the faces of the guests at the table they are totally embarrassed even being there," another person wrote. "What a disrespectful f---."
"This is f------ embarrassing… why does he treat people like this?" a third X user asked.
Trump's Supporters Defended Him
Others disagreed and defended Trump, as they felt he his actions weren't out of line.
"He told the press to go out, and instructed Margot to have the chef prepare food for the press. How dumb are y’all?" one person questioned, while another penned, "Politics should be more like this. Just straight REAL!"
Trump Calls Reporter's Question 'Dumb'
Trump' disdain for the press was evident when he first greeted Zelenskyy that morning.
In a viral video, a reporter asked the father-of-five if he was "prepared to sign security documents today."
"Well, it depends on what the security agreements... what a dumb question," Trump replied. "Nobody even knows what the security agreement is going to say. But there will be a security agreement, it’ll be a strong agreement, and the European nations are very much involved in that. They’ll be involved in protection, etc."