'Disrespectful' Donald Trump Criticized for Offering Journalists Food to Shoo Them Out of His Mar-a-Lago Dinner: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump rubbed some people the wrong way when he shooed reporters out of his Mar-a-Lago dinner on Sunday, December 28. While sitting down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the POTUS asked a woman named Margot (likely Margot Martin, special assistant to Trump) to escort press out of the room.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Shoos Out Journalists

Trump told a woman reporter to sit outside and wait for leftovers. Ok, sweetie? Now go. pic.twitter.com/lYdKUu35yS — Common Sense 🇺🇸💙 (@commons96055467) December 28, 2025 Source: @commons96055467/x Donald Trump offered journalists food as he shooed them out of his Mar-a-Lago dinner with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Are you OK? Is everyone fine? Margot, if you would, I think you can sit outside and have some food," the commander-in-chief said to people off camera. "Would you like to have some food or would you consider that a bribe and therefore you cannot write honestly? Or therefore you have to write a bad story?" "Would you like something to eat at this time? Yes or no, you can speak," he continued after seemingly not getting a clear response.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The president asked if giving them food would 'guarantee' they write a 'good story' about him.

"Margot, take them outside and tell the chef," Trump instructed. The woman and others could be heard thanking everyone before they left the area. "That should guarantee a good story, but it won't," Trump joked. "It will only get worse."

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Slammed Trump's Actions

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Critics called Trump's actions 'embarrassing' and 'disrespectful.'

Numerous social media users criticized Trump, with one commenting, "Such a disrespectful tone." "You can tell by the faces of the guests at the table they are totally embarrassed even being there," another person wrote. "What a disrespectful f---." "This is f------ embarrassing… why does he treat people like this?" a third X user asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Supporters Defended Him

Source: mega Some people defended Trump's actions.

Others disagreed and defended Trump, as they felt he his actions weren't out of line. "He told the press to go out, and instructed Margot to have the chef prepare food for the press. How dumb are y’all?" one person questioned, while another penned, "Politics should be more like this. Just straight REAL!"

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Calls Reporter's Question 'Dumb'

Source: mega Trump called out a reporter that same day for asking 'a dumb question.'