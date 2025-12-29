or
Donald Trump Scolds Reporter While Greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago: 'What a Dumb Question'

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

The president lashed out at a reporter as he met with the Ukrainian leader on Sunday, December 28.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump continues to show disdain for reporters.

The president, 79, became irritated with a journalist's question as he welcomed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach Island, Fla., for a peace summit on Sunday, December 28.

While difficult to hear, the reporter apparently asked whether Trump was "prepared to sign security documents today." The POTUS replied, "Well, it depends on what the security agreements... what a dumb question. Nobody even knows what the security agreement is going to say."

Source: @LucasSa56947288/x

Donald Trump scolded a reporter for asking a 'dumb question' on Sunday, December 28.

image of Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting on Sunday comes as negotiations to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine continue.
Source: mega

Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting on Sunday comes as negotiations to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine continue.

Trump continued, "But there will be a security agreement, it’ll be a strong agreement, and the European nations are very much involved in that. They’ll be involved in protection, etc."

Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting on Sunday comes as negotiations to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine continue.

Zelenskyy proposed his revised 20-point peace plan after the Trump administration presented a 28-point plan to Ukraine just before Thanksgiving.

When asked about Zelenskyy's new plan ahead of their meeting, Trump told Politico that the Ukrainian president "doesn’t have anything until I approve it," adding, "So we’ll see what he’s got."

Donald Trump Claims Security Agreement Is 'Close to 95 Percent' Done

image of Donald Trump said an agreement on security was 'close to 95%' done.
Source: mega

Donald Trump said an agreement on security was 'close to 95 percent' done.

Per BBC News, the U.S. has offered Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years.

Trump said an agreement on security was "close to 95 percent" done, but Zelensky wants guarantees for a minimum of 30 years.

Donald Trump

'The President Said That He Would Think About It'

image of 'Without security guarantees, this war cannot be considered truly over,' the Ukrainian leader stated after their meeting.
Source: mega

'Without security guarantees, this war cannot be considered truly over,' the Ukrainian leader stated after their meeting.

"I told him that we really wanted to consider the possibility of 30, 40, 50 years, and this would then be a historic decision by President Trump," Zelenskyy said. "The president said that he would think about it."

"Without security guarantees, this war cannot be considered truly over," the Ukrainian leader noted. "We cannot acknowledge that it has ended, because with such a neighbor there remains a risk of renewed aggression."

Donald Trump Hopes Ending Russia-Ukraine War Will Get Him Into Heaven

image of 'If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,' Donald Trump said of possibly ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Source: mega

'If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,' Donald Trump said of possibly ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump — who previously bragged about his "very good" relationship with Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin — expressed his hopes to get into heaven by ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I want to end it," Trump told Fox News' morning talk show Fox & Friends on Tuesday, August 19.

"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that's a pretty... I want to try to get to heaven, if possible," the U.S. commander-in-chief stated.

Trump joked, "I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

