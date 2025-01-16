DJ Chantel Jeffries Bares Her Butt in Racy Photo: See the Hot Snap
Chantel Jeffries is setting the internet on fire!
The 32-year-old DJ posted a sizzling snap of herself enjoying an outdoor bath, giving followers a full view of her toned back and booty. The picture, which has a serene yet seductive vibe, showed her lounging in a sleek freestanding tub with a breathtaking natural backdrop as her wet hair cascaded down her back.
“Started my year in South Africa 🇿🇦🤍,” she captioned the steamy shot.
In another photo, the "Wait" singer flaunted her flawless figure in a leopard-print bikini by a luxe pool. With oversized sunglasses and tousled hair, Jeffries showed off her washboard abs and sun-kissed glow.
Other photos included footage of exotic animals like zebras, elephants and even a lion and leopard.
One video also showed the YouTuber practicing her archery skills, looking chic in a khaki pencil skirt and a tight brown T-shirt. She completed the look with center-parted braids.
She then shared a close-up selfie, rocking her highlighted curls and a makeup-free face while wearing a see-through net swimsuit cover.
Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of her posts, with many rushing to drop some love in the comments section.
“Omg😭💘💘💘,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “You're more wild than those animals 💯.”
“D--- mama,” a third gushed.
“Pls let me drink that bath water,” a separate user added.
“Sincerely get out!” a fifth penned.
“If Chantel cheated on me I'd blame myself for not forgiving her sooner,” another declared.
The post comes just a few weeks after Jeffries spent her holidays in Aspen.
"Thank you for having me! @aspensnowpolo," she wrote in her caption about the event.
In a series of snaps, she showed off her winter style, sporting a cozy red hoodie and black-and-white knitted flare pants, topped off with ski gear, including a visor and helmet. Another clip showed her effortlessly gliding down the slopes.
Later, fans saw Justin Bieber’s ex in DJ mode at a bar, rocking a beige long-sleeve bodycon set with fluffy sandals and a brown hobo shoulder bag. She even posted a pic of her mojito drink in the next slide.
Of course, her fans couldn’t get enough of her versatile style and beauty.
"Silky smooth shredder 😎,” one praised, while another wrote, "The winter vibes ✨❄️."
"Looking great Chantel! You really can do it all 🔥🔥😍,” a third fan gushed.
"I'm living for all her outfits 😍🔥♥️,” a fourth added.
"No shade at all, but please don’t get too much cosmetic work done, you are so naturally gorgeous 😘,” a follower suggested.