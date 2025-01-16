or
DJ Chantel Jeffries Bares Her Butt in Racy Photo: See the Hot Snap

Source: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

DJ Chantel Jeffries shared a steamy outdoor photo on Instagram, showing off her booty and toned back.

Jan. 16 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

Chantel Jeffries is setting the internet on fire!

The 32-year-old DJ posted a sizzling snap of herself enjoying an outdoor bath, giving followers a full view of her toned back and booty. The picture, which has a serene yet seductive vibe, showed her lounging in a sleek freestanding tub with a breathtaking natural backdrop as her wet hair cascaded down her back.

“Started my year in South Africa 🇿🇦🤍,” she captioned the steamy shot.

Source: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

DJ Chantel Jeffries shared a photo of herself enjoying an outdoor bath on Instagram.

In another photo, the "Wait" singer flaunted her flawless figure in a leopard-print bikini by a luxe pool. With oversized sunglasses and tousled hair, Jeffries showed off her washboard abs and sun-kissed glow.

Other photos included footage of exotic animals like zebras, elephants and even a lion and leopard.

One video also showed the YouTuber practicing her archery skills, looking chic in a khaki pencil skirt and a tight brown T-shirt. She completed the look with center-parted braids.

Source: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

Chantel Jeffries also posted a photo in a leopard-print bikini.

She then shared a close-up selfie, rocking her highlighted curls and a makeup-free face while wearing a see-through net swimsuit cover.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of her posts, with many rushing to drop some love in the comments section.

“Omg😭💘💘💘,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “You're more wild than those animals 💯.”

“D--- mama,” a third gushed.

“Pls let me drink that bath water,” a separate user added.

“Sincerely get out!” a fifth penned.

“If Chantel cheated on me I'd blame myself for not forgiving her sooner,” another declared.

Source: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

The 32-year-old released her debut single 'Wait' in 2018.

The post comes just a few weeks after Jeffries spent her holidays in Aspen.

"Thank you for having me! @aspensnowpolo," she wrote in her caption about the event.

Source: @chanteljeffries/Instagram
In a series of snaps, she showed off her winter style, sporting a cozy red hoodie and black-and-white knitted flare pants, topped off with ski gear, including a visor and helmet. Another clip showed her effortlessly gliding down the slopes.

Later, fans saw Justin Bieber’s ex in DJ mode at a bar, rocking a beige long-sleeve bodycon set with fluffy sandals and a brown hobo shoulder bag. She even posted a pic of her mojito drink in the next slide.

Source: @chanteljeffries/Instagram

Chantel Jeffries is also a model and YouTube personality.

Of course, her fans couldn’t get enough of her versatile style and beauty.

"Silky smooth shredder 😎,” one praised, while another wrote, "The winter vibes ✨❄️🩵."

"Looking great Chantel! You really can do it all 🔥🔥😍,” a third fan gushed.

"I'm living for all her outfits 😍🔥♥️,” a fourth added.

"No shade at all, but please don’t get too much cosmetic work done, you are so naturally gorgeous 😘,” a follower suggested.

