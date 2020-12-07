Oops! Chantel Jeffries suffered a wardrobe malfunction while she was hanging out at the beach with her boyfriend, Andrew “Drew” Taggart, on Saturday, December 5, in Miami, Fla.

The 28-year-old looked stunning in her tie-dye bikini, but when she got out of the ocean, she was spotted fixing her top.

Aside from her wardrobe snafu, the brunette babe was also seen packing on the PDA with Taggart, 30. The two were smiling and laughing as The Chainsmokers singer playfully tugged her into the ocean. The “Closer” musician also had Jeffries hop on his back as they cooled off in the water.

Later on, the two smooched while they were sitting on their chairs. Taggart sported a white hat with a gray bathing suit and held a drink in his hand.

Over the summer, the DJ and Taggart made their relationship Instagram official. Jeffries uploaded two photos of herself cuddled up next to the handsome hunk. In the first photo, the couple was photographed passionately kissing, and in the second picture, Jeffries rested her head on Taggart’s shoulder.

Jeffries simply captioned the photo with an emoji, writing, “🥺.”

In February, Us Weekly reported that the two were first seen together at a Super Bowl party in Miami. Since then, they have traveled all over the country together — from Maine to California.

Prior to dating Taggart, Jeffries revealed what exactly she’s looking for in a man. “Someone that’s generally a best friend and has similar interests,” she told Us Weekly in 2018. “Someone who’s understanding of that is really important, and someone that I can learn from, because I always feel like, when you’re learning, you’re growing, and I don’t ever want to be stagnant, so I think it’s really cool.”

Well, it seems like Jeffries has found her perfect match! Scroll through the gallery below to see the pair’s cute outing.