DJ Speaks Out and Provides Advice to Overcome Daily Alcohol Consumption

DJ Silverstar Oh (오은별) , a well-known figure in the Korean electronic music scene, is starting 2025 with a focus on addressing her lifestyle habits. Known for her regular presence in clubs across Asia and her influence within the global electronic music community, Silverstar Oh is now taking proactive steps to address her daily alcohol consumption, which has raised concerns in recent years. Her journey toward change is both personal and public as she navigates the challenges of balancing her career with her health. The shift in her focus signifies a new chapter in her life, where prioritizing well-being has become just as important as the demands of her professional life.

A Step Toward Change

As someone whose lifestyle has revolved around nightlife, Silverstar Oh is now setting her sights on reducing her alcohol intake and other substances in the coming year. Her journey is particularly significant as she has faced a long and difficult battle with alcoholism, a challenge made even harder by the DJ lifestyle, notorious for its late nights, substance use, and endless celebrations, making it easy for habits like daily drinking to take hold.

This environment often creates a cycle of unhealthy choices, where alcohol becomes a constant companion during work and social events. For 2025, Silverstar has set herself a personal goal to cut back on her drinking and make healthier choices. While this marks the beginning of her journey, her decision to address this issue is an important step toward self-improvement and finding a healthier balance between her career and personal well-being.