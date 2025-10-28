or
Doechii Takes Embarrassing Tumble Down Slide on Stage While Performing Hit 'Denial Is a River': Watch

composite photo of doechii
Source: mega

Doechii fell on stage while performing her hit song 'Denial Is a River.'

Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Doechii just experienced something most every performer dreads happening when they take the stage — she fell.

During a performance of her hit song "Denial Is a River" at Madison Square Garden in New York City in October, the Grammy winner haphazardly slipped down a slide that flanked a giant boombox.

After hopping onto the slide (in a pair of high heels), she suddenly flopped over onto her stomach and slid down the rest of the way on her front. The "What It Is" singer stumbled as she hit the bottom of the playground structure, but quickly got up and kept performing like a pro. Impressively, she only stopped rapping for a moment.

Source: mega

Doechii Also Called Out Fans for Having Phones Out

Source: mega

Doechii took to Instagram to post a clip that a concertgoer took in which she calls out fans for not being present. "I just ask that everyone puts their phones down," she said to the crowd, before adding, "be in the moment with me, okay?"

"Yall don’t be listening to me I have to be strict ok 😭," she captioned the clip.

The hip-hop star kicked off her latest headlining tour in Chicago last week on Tuesday, October 14. The "Live from the Swamp" tour includes 12 dates in major cities across North America and will commence in Seattle on November 10.

Doechii's NYC Concert Featured a Julia Fox Cameo

image of The Grammy winner got up quickly after plummeting down the slide.
Source: mega

The hitmaker was joined on stage by Julia Fox, as well as singer Ravyn Lenae and model Anok Yai for her performance of "Crazy." They were seated at desks lined up in a row while Doechii performed in front of them.

At one point, she squatted down to stroke the Uncut Gems actress' chin. Billboard shared a video of the performance, writing, "Doechii didn't come to play in NYC!"

"Unwritten" singer Natasha Bedingfield commented on the post, quipping, "Now That’s a table ❤️."

image of The singer had some cameos on her tour.
Source: MEGA

In addition to her own hits, Doechii's set includes some covers. She performed Beyoncé Knowles's 2022 song "America Has A Problem," Charli XCX’s “360” and Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature."

She also has her twin sisters, Courtney and Sydney — who appeared in her “Anxiety” video — serving as backup dancers, making the tour a family affair.

image of Doechii became the third woman to ever win a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2025.
Source: mega

Doechii first skyrocketed to fame in 2021 with "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake." The song achieved viral success after she shared it on TikTok. Her 2024 album, "Alligator Bites Never Heal," would go on to win Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

