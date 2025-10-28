Doechii Takes Embarrassing Tumble Down Slide on Stage While Performing Hit 'Denial Is a River': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Doechii just experienced something most every performer dreads happening when they take the stage — she fell. During a performance of her hit song "Denial Is a River" at Madison Square Garden in New York City in October, the Grammy winner haphazardly slipped down a slide that flanked a giant boombox. After hopping onto the slide (in a pair of high heels), she suddenly flopped over onto her stomach and slid down the rest of the way on her front. The "What It Is" singer stumbled as she hit the bottom of the playground structure, but quickly got up and kept performing like a pro. Impressively, she only stopped rapping for a moment.

🚨| Doechii flops down the slide during her show in NYC, sliding faster than her Spotify Monthly Listeners, which plummeted by 30M! 👀 pic.twitter.com/9WIIw57o8q — FRL (@FemaleRapLIVE) October 21, 2025 Source: mega Doechii fell on stage during her performance of 'Denial Is a River.'

Doechii Also Called Out Fans for Having Phones Out

Source: mega Doechii slipped down a slide on her stomach during her New York City stop.

Doechii took to Instagram to post a clip that a concertgoer took in which she calls out fans for not being present. "I just ask that everyone puts their phones down," she said to the crowd, before adding, "be in the moment with me, okay?" "Yall don’t be listening to me I have to be strict ok 😭," she captioned the clip. The hip-hop star kicked off her latest headlining tour in Chicago last week on Tuesday, October 14. The "Live from the Swamp" tour includes 12 dates in major cities across North America and will commence in Seattle on November 10.

Doechii's NYC Concert Featured a Julia Fox Cameo

Source: mega The Grammy winner got up quickly after plummeting down the slide.

The hitmaker was joined on stage by Julia Fox, as well as singer Ravyn Lenae and model Anok Yai for her performance of "Crazy." They were seated at desks lined up in a row while Doechii performed in front of them. At one point, she squatted down to stroke the Uncut Gems actress' chin. Billboard shared a video of the performance, writing, "Doechii didn't come to play in NYC!" "Unwritten" singer Natasha Bedingfield commented on the post, quipping, "Now That’s a table ❤️."

Source: MEGA The singer had some cameos on her tour.

In addition to her own hits, Doechii's set includes some covers. She performed Beyoncé Knowles's 2022 song "America Has A Problem," Charli XCX’s “360” and Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature." She also has her twin sisters, Courtney and Sydney — who appeared in her “Anxiety” video — serving as backup dancers, making the tour a family affair.

Source: mega Doechii became the third woman to ever win a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2025.