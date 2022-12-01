Does Delta 9 Help with Stress?

This one is especially important if you’ve never tried THC before.

Everyone’s THC sensitivity is different, so when it comes to Delta 9 THC gummies, you may need to decrease how much you ingest at one time or in a single day. For this, cbdMD recommends cutting their gummies in halves or even quarters and starting there. This way you can gauge how THC affects you, and determine if you need more or less to see your desired benefits.

It’s also important to note and Delta 9 THC gummies and full spectrum CBD gummies are two completely different things. So even though you may take one or two full spectrum gummies a day, you shouldn’t assume you can do the same thing with Delta 9 gummies.

If you’re not big into gummies, you can also try starting out with Delta 9 THC Microdose capsules with just 1 mg of THC and work your way up from there.