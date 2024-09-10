Dog Bite Attorney Paul Greenberg: Dog Lover and Fierce Advocate for Dog Bite Victims
In Chicago, where the skyline is dotted with architectural giants and the streets hum with the ebb and flow of city life, Paul Greenberg of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg stands out not just as a highly respected dog bite attorney, but also as a dedicated dog lover. As the managing member of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, a law firm renowned for its personal injury litigation, Greenberg's dual roles of pet enthusiast and legal crusader are seamlessly intertwined, reflecting a deep commitment to both his clients and his canine companions.
Paul Greenberg graduated from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1997 with Honors, where he honed his legal acumen and developed a keen interest in personal injury law. Over the years, he has built a formidable reputation for his tenacity in the courtroom and his empathetic approach to client relations. This is evident when reading the firm’s client reviews as multiple former clients say they were “treated like family.”
Beyond the legal briefs, negotiations, and courtrooms, Greenberg's heart belongs to dogs.
A self-professed dog lover, Greenberg’s house is home to two Australian Shepherds. “Dogs bring an incomparable joy and companionship into our lives,” he says. “They are family.” However, Greenberg’s love for dogs is balanced by a strong belief in responsible pet ownership.
In a city like Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, where thousands of dog bite incidents are reported annually, Greenberg has become a pivotal figure in seeking justice for those harmed by dogs that lash out, are aggressive, or are simply not being controlled by their owners. His firm, Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, has handled numerous dog bite cases, recovering millions of dollars for victims.
There is a common misconception that dog bite lawyers are anti-dog. In fact, Greenberg has spoken to multiple prospective clients who were hesitant to come forward, even after experiencing debilitating animal attack injuries, because they were afraid the dog would be euthanized. However, a civil action is filed for the dog bite victim to receive compensation to recover from the harm caused by the incident–which is different from an official investigation as outlined in Cook County ordinance 7-12-05.
In Chicago and most cities throughout Illinois, an animal may be labeled dangerous and have certain restrictions placed on it, like yard confinement or muzzling in public, or the owner may be required to complete additional training. Laws in Illinois are designed to keep the public safe without euthanizing an animal over a single dog bite incident.
Greenberg believes that the law can actually help both sides. “When you go out in public with your dog, you are responsible for any damages and injuries caused by your pet. If they injure someone and your insurance has to pay a claim, the injured party now has the resources they need to get their life back on track. However, as the dog owner, this can serve as a warning and a call to action to get your dog the advanced training or medication that they might need to enjoy a calmer life without aggression. Addressing the cause of the attack is good for public safety and the dog’s quality of life.”
Beyond Physical Harm
While many people might think of animal attacks as causing physical harm, many dog bite victims have scars that can’t be seen. He recounts a particular case where a young woman was severely injured. Greenberg’s firm took on the case, ultimately securing a settlement that helped his client not only recover from the physical injuries but also the acute Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) she was suffering from as a result of the incident. PTSD from dog bites is common and can require long-term therapy and treatments to manage.
Greenberg's approach to these cases is compassionate and strategic. He and his firm always begin by thoroughly investigating the incident, gathering evidence, and consulting with medical and behavioral experts to build a robust case. His goal is not only to secure compensation for his clients, but also to advocate for safer practices within the community.
Despite the gravity of his work, Greenberg remains optimistic about the potential for harmonious coexistence between humans and their four-legged friends. He highlights initiatives such as obedience training and potential dog parents making a training plan before adopting. “Education and awareness are key,” he emphasizes. “When owners understand their pets and take proactive measures, it benefits everyone.”
Learn more about Paul Greenberg and Briskman Briskman & Greenberg at https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/.