Dog the Bounty Hunter Appears Emotional in Court as Stepson Faces Manslaughter Charge in Teenage Son’s Shooting

Article continues below advertisement

Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared emotional as he sat alongside his wife, Francie Chapman, during a Florida court hearing involving her son, Gregory Zecca. Gregory, 39, appeared in a Collier County courtroom on Tuesday, February 10, where he faced a pretrial detention hearing connected to the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old son, Anthony.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @zeccagreg/Instagram Dog the Bounty Hunter sat beside his wife, Francie Chapman, during her son Gregory Zecca’s court appearance in Florida.

The reality star and his wife were seen listening quietly as the proceedings unfolded, per Daily Mail. Gregory, Francie's biological son and Dog's stepson, appeared somber in court, wearing an orange jumpsuit. A judge ordered Gregory held on a $500,000 bond as he faces a manslaughter charge in the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Gregory Zecca's Arrest

Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram Gregory Zecca appeared in the courtroom wearing a jail-issued uniform while facing a manslaughter charge.

The court appearance came roughly one week after Gregory was arrested in Florida in connection with the shooting, which occurred over the summer in Naples. He was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm, as well as using a firearm while under the influence — charges that could carry a potential life sentence under Florida law. In a statement shared by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, officials confirmed Gregory was arrested in connection with the July 2025 incident, which occurred inside his Naples, Fla., apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Collier County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared emotional as he listened quietly during the pretrial detention hearing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram Gregory was ordered held on a $500,000 bond in connection with the fatal shooting of his teenage son.

According to investigators, deputies who responded to the scene noted signs of intoxication, stating they "detected the odor of alcohol" and observed marijuana in plain view. A subsequent toxicology report estimated Gregory's blood-alcohol concentration was approximately 0.116 at the time of the shooting, exceeding Florida’s legal limit. Law enforcement officials alleged Gregory had spent several hours drinking before the incident, including time at a local establishment, before purchasing additional alcohol and later using both alcohol and marijuana at a friend's home. Investigators said Gregory and his son were later inside their apartment watching a UFC fight when the shooting occurred. Authorities further stated that Gregory had "repeatedly handled a firearm in his son's presence," allegedly practicing drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing the weapon. While the gun had initially been cleared and made safe, investigators reported that the magazine was later reinserted before a single shot was fired, striking Anthony. Deputies were dispatched to the apartment shortly after 8 p.m. ET, where they found the teenager critically injured. Despite life-saving efforts, Anthony was pronounced dead later that evening. An official report later revealed the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and lost a significant amount of blood before first responders arrived.

'Beloved Grandson'

Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram The court hearing came about a week after Gregory was arrested.