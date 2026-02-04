Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Faces Life in Prison After Shooting His Teenage Son in Accident
Feb. 4 2026, Published 7:07 a.m. ET
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson, Gregory Zecca, is facing the possibility of life in prison following the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old son, Anthony.
On Tuesday, February 3, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released a statement on Facebook detailing charges related to the July 2025 incident.
Authorities confirmed the 39-year-old was taken into custody “on a warrant for aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence,” charges that carry a potential life sentence.
According to officials, deputies who responded to the scene “detected the odor of alcohol on Zecca and observed marijuana in plain view.”
A toxicology report later estimated Zecca’s “blood-alcohol concentration to be approximately 0.116 at the time of the shooting,” which is above Florida’s legal limit of 0.08.
A police investigation found that Zecca, who is the son of Dog’s wife, Francie Chapman, from a previous marriage, allegedly “consumed alcohol over several hours at a local establishment, purchased more alcohol, and later used both alcohol and marijuana at a friend’s residence.”
At the time of the incident, Zecca and his son were inside their Naples, Fla., apartment “watching a UFC fight on TV.”
Law enforcement officials stated that Zecca “repeatedly handled a firearm in his son’s presence, practicing drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing.”
The gun had “initially been made safe by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from the chamber.”
Investigators reported that the magazine was later reinserted before Zecca “discharged a single shot” that struck Anthony.
Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 8 p.m. ET and found Anthony critically injured. He was pronounced dead at 10:21 p.m., and the weapon was later discovered on the kitchen island, OK! reported.
- Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Killing His 13-Year-Old Son
- Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Brought His Child to Gun Range at Age 9 — Years Before He Accidentally Shot and Killed the 13-Year-Old Boy
- Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife's Son Accidentally Shoots and Kills His Teenager in Tragic Accident
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
An official report obtained by TMZ revealed that Anthony suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, just above his sternum, with no exit wound. He had lost a significant amount of blood by the time first responders arrived.
Despite efforts that included CPR and chest compressions, the teen’s injuries proved fatal.
Following the tragedy, the family released a statement: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”
After the incident, Zecca was placed in psychiatric care.
“There were concerns Gregory might try and take his own life,” a family representative told a news outlet, explaining that his response was driven by “grief” rather than “guilt.”
“Greg has been put on a 5150 psychiatric hold because he is so devastated by the loss of his only son, Anthony,” the rep added.
Zecca later deactivated his Instagram account. Before it disappeared, he had shared photos of himself with Anthony, including one image showing the father and son spending time together at a shooting range.