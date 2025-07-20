Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife's Son Accidentally Shoots and Kills His Teenager in Tragic Accident
Dog the Bounty Hunter is going through a family tragedy.
According to an outlet, Gregory Zecca, son of Dog's wife, Francie, shot and killed his 13-year-old son Anthony in a freak accident at their apartment in Naples, Fla., on Saturday, July 19.
Law enforcement officials responded to a call about shooting around 8 p.m. ET. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony," a statement from the couple read.
Francie was previously married to someone else before tying the knot with Dog in 2021.
Dog, 72, was married to Beth Chapman up until her death in June 2019.
He later found love with Francie.
"As soon as I hung up the phone, I called my girlfriend and was like, 'Are you sitting down right now because you're not going to believe who I just talked to,'" Francie told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "She was screaming, 'I told you!'"
Their first date was at church — something Francie was into.
"We understood the pain that the other one was feeling and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up," she said. "We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling… It brought us together in this amazing way."
Dog proposed to Francie in 2020 after less than a year of dating.
"I wasn't expecting it at all," Francie shared with The Sun U.S. on May 4, 2020. "I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back, he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit… Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.'"
In May, Dog clapped back at people who commented on his quick romance.
"I don't owe the world an explanation. But here's one anyway: I loved Beth with everything I had. And Jesus healed what was shattered," he wrote. "Now, I love Francie with a heart made whole. That's not replacing — it's redemption."