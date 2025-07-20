Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife's Son Accidentally Shoots and Kills His Teenager in Tragic Accident

Dog, 72, was married to Beth Chapman up until her death in June 2019.

He later found love with Francie.

"As soon as I hung up the phone, I called my girlfriend and was like, 'Are you sitting down right now because you're not going to believe who I just talked to,'" Francie told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "She was screaming, 'I told you!'"

Their first date was at church — something Francie was into.

"We understood the pain that the other one was feeling and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up," she said. "We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling… It brought us together in this amazing way."