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Doja Cat Unloads on 'Frog-Looking' Elon Musk in Fiery Exchange

Photo of Doja Cat and Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA

Doja Cat demanded the return of X’s audio post feature.

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June 5 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

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Doja Cat publicly confronted Elon Musk on Twitter, now known as X, demanding the return of a popular audio post feature.

On June 3, Doja, 30, shared her request by tweeting, “Hey elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here.” She did not hold back in her critique, adding, “Thanks, u frog build looking b----. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand.”

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Doja Cat Escalates Her Criticism of Musk

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Image of The rapper insulted Elon Musk in viral posts.
Source: MEGA

The rapper insulted Elon Musk in viral posts.

In response to a follower's remark about her not tagging Musk, the “Paint the Town Red” rapper quickly rectified the oversight.

In her follow-up tweet, she wrote, “@elonmusk put the audio post feature back on this app. Thanks, you hairless no-neck havin, chimpanzee.” Doja’s comments display her signature boldness and willingness to engage in public discourse.

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Doja Cat’s Latest Tweets Revive Past Controversies

Image of Her comments drew attention to her past online controversies.
Source: MEGA

Her comments drew attention to her past online controversies.

This social media interaction reflects Doja's history of stirring controversy. In July 2023, she faced backlash from her fanbase after dismissing their unofficial nickname, “Kittenz.” In a now-deleted post, she stated, “My fans don’t name themselves s—t.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Musk and X for comments regarding Doja’s tweets, but there has been no response thus far. The audio post feature, which allowed users to share voice messages, was introduced in June 2020. While it is unclear when it was removed, X announced in April that users can now send voice notes through the XChat feature.

Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022, and his leadership has generated a mix of admiration and criticism across the platform. His decision to eliminate features has raised questions among users, prompting many to advocate for changes.

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A Previous Clash With Timothée Chalamet

Image of She previously criticized Timothée Chalamet over his comments about ballet and opera.
Source: MEGA

She previously criticized Timothée Chalamet over his comments about ballet and opera.

Earlier this year, Doja also criticized actor Timothée Chalamet after he remarked in an interview that “no one cares” about ballet and opera anymore. In response, she passionately defended these art forms, stating, “Opera is 400 years old. Ballet is 500 years old.” She argued that audiences continue to respect and engage with these traditions, emphasizing their relevance and beauty.

However, Doja later admitted in a TikTok video that she had little knowledge about either ballet or opera. She expressed regret for her initial comments and described her previous engagement as a form of “virtue signaling” intended to connect with her audience.

Fans Waited to See Whether Musk Would Respond

Image of Fans awaited Elon Musk’s response to Doja Cat’s tweets.
Source: MEGA

Fans awaited Elon Musk’s response to Doja Cat’s tweets.

This latest exchange between Doja Cat and Elon Musk exemplifies the ongoing tensions in celebrity culture. As social media continues to serve as a battleground for public figures, the question remains: will Musk respond to Doja’s bold remarks?

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