Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid & More: Celebrities Who Have Clapped Back At Elon Musk Over Twitter Takeover

Many public figures slammed the Tesla CEO for implying there was a possibility he would allow Donald Trump and other accounts who had been permanently banned for violating Twitter policies back onto the site.

Adding fuel to the fire was Musk's bombshell announcement that he would charge Twitter users with a verified checkmark $8 per month, leading to serious concerns about proving the validity of celebrity and brand accounts if any ordinary online user can purchase the blue stamp of officiliaty.

Take a look at the celebrities who have called Musk out for his controversial new policies.