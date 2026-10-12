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Dolly Parton Appears in Emotional Posthumous Video 6 Weeks After Her Death: Watch

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Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton appeared in a new posthumous video.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

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Dolly Parton delivered one final heartfelt message through a video recorded before her death. The country music legend appeared in the touching tribute to music educators, bringing her signature warmth and charm to an event celebrating their dedication and impact.

The clip was shown at the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation’s Music Teachers of Excellence event on October 7, with Zac Brown introducing the recording.

"We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the night that celebrates teachers whose legacies also reach beyond music," the foundation explained in its Instagram post.

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Parton Left an Emotional Message for Music Educators

Image of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

The legendary singer praised educators in her prerecorded video.

In the posthumous video, the music legend spoke about the role educators play in the lives of young people.

"I’ve always believed that music brings people together. But none of that happens without dedicated teachers who encourage, inspire and believe in the next generation, and that’s why we’re celebrating tonight," the "I Will Always Love You" singer said in the clip. "To every music teacher of excellence, I want to thank you for your passion, patience and care that you give your students each day."

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Parton's Legacy 'Reaches Far Beyond Music'

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Source: MEGA

Parton's legacy goes beyond her music career.

Before sharing Parton's heartfelt message, Brown reflected on her impact beyond music.

"When I think about legacy, I think about what we create, but even more than that, I think about what we give away," Brown, 48, said. "Dolly gave the world. Extraordinary songs. But her legacy reaches far beyond music. She gave people hope. She believed in children and she used everything she built to create opportunities for others."

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This Isn't Parton's First Posthumous Appearance

Image of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton accepted an award in September in another prerecorded video.

The October event came just weeks after Parton accepted the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in September through a prerecorded message at the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards.

Parton said, "Roots music, or what is now called Americana music, is what I grew up playing back in the Smoky Mountains."

She added that "a series of bluegrass and acoustic albums" opened new creative paths during her career.

Parton's message ended with a loving sign-off to the audience, saying, "Now, new fans discovered these albums, new Americana music communities embraced them, and now, looking back at it all, I see this era of my career as a musical renaissance of sorts."

Dolly Parton Died in August

Image of Doly Parton
Source: MEGA

The singer always aimed that improving children's lives.

The singer passed away on August 25 at 80, following a battle with cancer.

"I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean. Sister, sis, aunt, granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," the son of Dolly's sister Cassie Parton, Bryan Seaver, began.

Bryan added, "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now."

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