Dolly Parton Isn't 'Dwelling' on Her Age Ahead of 80th Birthday Despite Recent Health Complications: 'I Feel Like I'm Just Getting Started'

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton has no plans to slow down despite turning 80 in January 2026. Though she was recently forced to postpone a string of Las Vegas residency shows in December due to a kidney infection, her age is never something she thinks about.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton Doesn't Care About Her Age

Source: mega Dolly Parton doesn't think about turning 80 in January next year, insisting she feels likes she's 'just getting started.'

"People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what?" Partion, 79, questioned. "Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started." "I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine... I think there’s a lot to be said about age," the blonde bombshell continued in a new interview, which took place prior to her kidney complication. "If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Star's Health Complications

Source: mega In October, the vocalist announced she had to postpone some December concerts due to a kidney infection.

Rumors about the Grammy winner's condition swirled after her sister asked for prayers following the concert cancelations. "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Freida Parton wrote on Facebook at the time. "I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @the_real_freida_parton/Instagram;mega The star's sister calmed fans' nerves when her post about the musician sparked serious worry.

As fans began to panic, Freida made a follow-up post to clarify the situation. "I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer," she explained. "It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Not Dead Yet'

The "9 to 5" vocalist then posted an Instagram video to calm everyone's concerns. Dolly cheekily captioned her post, "I ain't dead yet." "Do I look sick to you?" she asked in the clip. "I’m working hard here." "Anyway, I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate," spilled the country crooner. "I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm okay."

Article continues below advertisement

How Her Health Woes Were Related to Late Husband Carl Dean

Source: mega The 'Jolene' singer admitted she 'didn't take care of' herself after husband Carl Dean died in March.