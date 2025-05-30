Dolly Parton Reveals Husband Carl Dean Was 'Ill' for 'Quite a While' Before Shocking Death

Dolly Parton shared that her husband Carl Dean’s was 'ill' for 'quite a while' before his death.

In a recent interview, the country legend got candid about Dean’s death at 82 — and the emotional journey that followed.

Dolly Parton is opening up three months after losing her beloved husband, Carl Dean .

“And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore. But that still doesn’t make up for the loss and the loneliness of it,” she added.

"I really feel his presence. I just try to go on, because I know I have to,” she said, reflecting on the deep loss.

“So when I did lose him, I just thought, well, I’m going to take all of that energy, and I'm just going to put that back into other things, and I’ll keep him ever-present in everything that I do,” the “9 to 5” singer explained.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the 10-time Grammy winner, but Parton’s been leaning on her strength — and her faith — to get through the pain.

Back in 1971, Parton released her first gospel album with powerful tracks, including "I Believe," "Lord Hold My Hand" and "Golden Streets of Glory."

Decades later, those same uplifting messages are still helping her.

"I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday,” she shared.

“And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we’ve built together. You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans – but that’s the hardest part,” Parton added.