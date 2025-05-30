Dolly Parton Reveals Husband Carl Dean Was 'Ill' for 'Quite a While' Before Shocking Death
Dolly Parton is opening up three months after losing her beloved husband, Carl Dean.
In a recent interview, the country legend got candid about Dean’s death at 82 — and the emotional journey that followed.
"I really feel his presence. I just try to go on, because I know I have to,” she said, reflecting on the deep loss.
“And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore. But that still doesn’t make up for the loss and the loneliness of it,” she added.
It hasn’t been an easy road for the 10-time Grammy winner, but Parton’s been leaning on her strength — and her faith — to get through the pain.
“So when I did lose him, I just thought, well, I’m going to take all of that energy, and I'm just going to put that back into other things, and I’ll keep him ever-present in everything that I do,” the “9 to 5” singer explained.
Back in 1971, Parton released her first gospel album with powerful tracks, including "I Believe," "Lord Hold My Hand" and "Golden Streets of Glory."
Decades later, those same uplifting messages are still helping her.
"I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday,” she shared.
“And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we’ve built together. You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans – but that’s the hardest part,” Parton added.
When Dean passed away in March, Parton broke the news on social media with a heartfelt message to her fans.
“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years," she wrote. "Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."
In another interview, she revealed that Dean had been suffering for a while — with reports claiming he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019.
"I'm at peace that he's at peace," Parton said. "But that don’t keep me from missing him and loving him."
Now, she’s turning her attention to telling her story — including the life she built with Dean.
Her new book, called Star of the Show, dives into her experiences on stage and life on the road, and this summer, her new autobiographical musical will debut in Nashville before making its way to Broadway in 2026.
“I just think that if you’re successful, if you are lucky enough to see your dreams come true, you need to make new dreams out of your other dreams,” she shared in the interview.
“It’s like a tree with lots of limbs and leaves, so every dream, you can kind of branch off – if you’ll pardon the expression – and do other things.”
AP interviewed Parton.