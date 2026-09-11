Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Blasts Country Stars for Staying Silent After Singer's Death

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Stella Parton is blasting country stars for staying quiet about Dolly Parton's death. During her recent appearance on CBS Mornings, she got candid about not hearing from any of her fellow country singers in the two weeks since her sister's death. She said, “I haven’t had one condolence from anyone — anybody that I know, entertainers that I know. Nobody. Not one.”

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Source: MEGA Stella Parton blasted country stars for staying quiet about Dolly Parton's death.

Stella proceeded to double down on her claim, insisting that she hasn’t “heard from anybody in” the area since Dolly's demise. The "9 to 5" singer died on August 25, aged 80, after a “brief battle with cancer,” as her reps confirmed. “I’m assuming it might be because of my political, you know, activism on social media,” she then speculated. “I don’t know.” However, she did not clarify which specific artists she was referring to.

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Stella Called Dolly a 'Good Businesswoman' Over Her Neutral Political Stance

Source: MEGA While Stella Parton has been vocal about her political opinions, Dolly Parton was known for remaining politically neutral.

While Stella has been vocal about her political opinions, tweeting a rant opposing President Donald Trump days before her sibling lost her cancer battle, Dolly was known for remaining politically neutral. Stella said Dolly's stance was a decision of a “good businesswoman.” When asked if she and her sister shared the same political beliefs, Stella played coy, saying to host Gayle King, “I will not talk about that. You think you’re so clever, don’t you?”

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Dolly Has Been Tight-Lipped About Her Political Views

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton remained tight-lipped about her political views throughout her life.

Throughout her life, the "Jolene" singer remained tight-lipped about her political views on multiple occasions, including a particular interview with Fox News. “I don’t voice my political opinions,” she declared at the time. “I just get out there and entertain. To me, that’s what I do.” She also clarified that she did not “condemn” Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin for blasting Trump, 80. While presenting an award with Dolly at the Emmys a month before, they dubbed Trump a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” onstage.

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton said she did not 'condemn' Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin for blasting Donald Trump.