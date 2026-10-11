Dolly Parton's Nephew Bryan Seaver Seeks Delay in Estate Restraining-Order Fight

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Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver has asked a Tennessee court to postpone a hearing over the temporary restraining order obtained by the entity managing the country icon’s estate. Seaver, who is representing himself, filed a motion on October 2 requesting that the October 9 hearing be delayed by approximately 10 days so he can retain legal counsel.

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Bryan Seaver Seeks Time to Find a Lawyer

Source: @dollyparton/INSTAGRAM Bryan Seaver requested more time to secure legal counsel in the estate dispute.

The motion states that Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, “lack any legal knowledge or skills to proceed in this matter without retained counsel or what, if any, challenges can or should be raised.” The lawyer Seaver wants to hire was not available to meet with him until Monday, October 5, according to the filing. Seaver said he would not object to extending the temporary restraining order until a rescheduled hearing. Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles, who is overseeing the case, had not ruled on his request.

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Estate Manager Alleges Escalating Threats

Source: MEGA The estate manager alleged escalating threats against Dolly Parton’s legacy and business interests.

She’s Alive, the entity founded to manage and protect Parton’s estate, obtained the order after accusing Seaver of threatening violence and attempting to damage his aunt’s legacy and business interests. The entity is led by Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell. The petition also names Seaver’s company, which previously provided Parton’s security. She’s Alive terminated Seaver and the company before seeking the order, alleging that his “terrorizing conduct made their continued retention untenable.” The court considered the repeated threats alleged in the complaint, demands for payment and Seaver’s claimed access to weapons, experience with violence and intention to retaliate when granting the temporary order. The allegations have not been adjudicated, and Seaver’s request for additional time does not address their substance.

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Dolly Parton’s Trusts Remain Central

Source: @dollyparton/INSTAGRAM Bryan Seaver was chosen to announce the death of his aunt.

Seaver was selected by Parton to announce her August 25 death from cancer. The dispute became public only weeks later. “Dolly put everything in trusts to keep her family out of court, and it appears those trusts are doing exactly what she built them to do,” said Brian C. Stewart, a litigation attorney at Parker & McConkie who is not involved in the case. Stewart distinguished legal claims challenging an estate plan from the conduct alleged in the petition.

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton’s trusts remained central to the dispute surrounding her estate.