or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dolly Parton
OK LogoNEWS

Dolly Parton's Nephew Bryan Seaver Seeks Delay in Estate Restraining-Order Fight

Photo of Dolly Parton and Bryan Seaver.
Source: MEGA; @dollyparton/INSTAGRAM

Bryan Seaver asked a Tennessee court to postpone the restraining order hearing.

Profile Image

Oct. 11 2026, Published 5:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver has asked a Tennessee court to postpone a hearing over the temporary restraining order obtained by the entity managing the country icon’s estate.

Seaver, who is representing himself, filed a motion on October 2 requesting that the October 9 hearing be delayed by approximately 10 days so he can retain legal counsel.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Seaver Seeks Time to Find a Lawyer

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bryan Seaver requested more time to secure legal counsel in the estate dispute.
Source: @dollyparton/INSTAGRAM

Bryan Seaver requested more time to secure legal counsel in the estate dispute.

The motion states that Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, “lack any legal knowledge or skills to proceed in this matter without retained counsel or what, if any, challenges can or should be raised.”

The lawyer Seaver wants to hire was not available to meet with him until Monday, October 5, according to the filing.

Seaver said he would not object to extending the temporary restraining order until a rescheduled hearing. Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles, who is overseeing the case, had not ruled on his request.

Article continues below advertisement

Estate Manager Alleges Escalating Threats

Image of The estate manager alleged escalating threats against Dolly Parton’s legacy and business interests.
Source: MEGA

The estate manager alleged escalating threats against Dolly Parton’s legacy and business interests.

She’s Alive, the entity founded to manage and protect Parton’s estate, obtained the order after accusing Seaver of threatening violence and attempting to damage his aunt’s legacy and business interests. The entity is led by Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

The petition also names Seaver’s company, which previously provided Parton’s security. She’s Alive terminated Seaver and the company before seeking the order, alleging that his “terrorizing conduct made their continued retention untenable.”

The court considered the repeated threats alleged in the complaint, demands for payment and Seaver’s claimed access to weapons, experience with violence and intention to retaliate when granting the temporary order.

The allegations have not been adjudicated, and Seaver’s request for additional time does not address their substance.

MORE ON:
Dolly Parton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Trusts Remain Central

Image of Bryan Seaver was chosen to announce the death of his aunt.
Source: @dollyparton/INSTAGRAM

Bryan Seaver was chosen to announce the death of his aunt.

Seaver was selected by Parton to announce her August 25 death from cancer. The dispute became public only weeks later.

“Dolly put everything in trusts to keep her family out of court, and it appears those trusts are doing exactly what she built them to do,” said Brian C. Stewart, a litigation attorney at Parker & McConkie who is not involved in the case.

Stewart distinguished legal claims challenging an estate plan from the conduct alleged in the petition.

Image of Dolly Parton’s trusts remained central to the dispute surrounding her estate.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton’s trusts remained central to the dispute surrounding her estate.

“When someone, even the family, starts making threats instead of legal claims,” he said, “it usually means they know the law isn’t on their side.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.