Dominating The Digital Marketing Industry With Lukas Schirmer

Lukas Schirmer is an e-commerce marketing expert and the founder of the marketing agency Twist & Schirm. The 26-year-old has unmatched skills that have helped many businesses scale by offering remarkable marketing proficiency. He has a degree in theoretical mathematics, finishing in the top percentile of his class from the most prominent university in Germany. Lukas was also awarded two scholarships during his studies. One from the Foundation of German Business and another from Think Digital. Only a few get these scholarship opportunities, which attests to Lukas's brilliance and great talent.

Lukas discovered his passion for marketing when he joined Instagram in 2012, later resulting in the establishment of his own agency. Twist & Schirm is fully focused on performance marketing for e-commerce. They help their clients increase sales by placing thousands upon thousands of ads for online shops. This focus & experience allows us to only work with clients once we’re certain we can get them more revenue from their ad account," Lukas says.