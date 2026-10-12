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Dominic Cooper Admits He's 'Desperate' to Make 'Mamma Mia! 3' as Fans Await Long-Anticipated Sequel

Image of Dominic Cooper can’t wait to return for Mamma Mia! 3
Source: MEGA

Dominic Cooper can’t wait to return for 'Mamma Mia! 3.'

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

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While attending the premiere of his new film, The Lightkeeper, at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday, October 3, Dominic Cooper, 48, expressed his excitement about potentially returning for a third Mamma Mia! movie.

The actor revealed that discussions about another installment are ongoing and that he's eager to reunite with his former costars.

"It’s a fun bunch of people. I’m desperate to make number three, which is constantly being spoken about," he said in an interview. "I think it’s just a matter of [plans] kind of working out and working out story."

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Dominic Cooper Wants to Perform the ABBA Soundtrack Again

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image of Dominic Cooper wants to reprise his role in 'Mamma Mia! 3.'
Source: MEGA

Dominic Cooper wants to reprise his role in 'Mamma Mia! 3.'

With the Mamma Mia! films built around the iconic hits of Swedish pop group ABBA, Cooper made it clear he'd happily revisit the band's beloved tunes for a third installment.

"I don’t think it even matters whether they’re all different songs," he joked.

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Dominic Cooper Has a Pitch for the Third Movie's Storyline

image of Cooper admitted that he recently brainstormed a plot idea for the prospective threequel.
Source: MEGA

Cooper admitted that he recently brainstormed a plot idea for the prospective threequel.

Cooper admitted that he recently brainstormed a plot idea for the prospective threequel, though he soon discovered a major flaw in his concept regarding the events of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

"I said it on the red carpet recently, but I’ve realized that I’ve got the whole storyline wrong from the other one, so it didn’t really work," he said. "I thought Amanda and I’d split up [in the sequel], but we get back together. I thought the whole film we could do a whole, like, we meet on the Greek island at someone else’s wedding and get back together."

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Dominic Cooper Is Eager to Finalize a Narrative Before Time Runs Out

image of Dominic Cooper hopes to finalize the 'Mamma Mia! 3' story before it’s too late.
Source: MEGA

Dominic Cooper hopes to finalize the 'Mamma Mia! 3' story before it’s too late.

Keeping the franchise's signature mix of romance and comedy in mind, Cooper jokingly suggested teaming up with Amanda Seyfried to come up with a storyline for the third film.

"By the end of this weekend, maybe Amanda and I will come up with the third," he said. "They better hurry up, because we’re all getting old. No one’s going to want to see these oldies on the beach."

Amanda Seyfried Also Shared Her Perspective on the Franchise's Future

image of Amanda Seyfried shared her take on the next chapter of 'Mamma Mia!'
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried shared her take on the next chapter of 'Mamma Mia!'

At the same festival during the red carpet premiere for her film The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd on October 3, she offered her own take on a potential continuation.

"I kept wanting to say yes and put it into the universe, manifest a Mamma Mia! 3, but all I can say is tick tock," she said.

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