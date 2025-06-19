Will There Be 'Mamma Mia 3'? Everything to Know — Including Sabrina Carpenter's Potential Casting
Will There Be 'Mamma Mia! 3'?
Six years after Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hit theaters, rumors about a potential third film have continued to circulate. While Mamma Mia! 3 has not been officially confirmed, producer Judy Craymer has consistently shared comments about future iterations amid the success of the franchise's stage productions.
In a June 2020 interview with Daily Mail, Craymer revealed a third film had always been part of the plan.
"I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy," she shared, adding she knew "Universal [Pictures] would like me to do it."
In 2023, she told Deadline the third Mamma Mia! film was "in its earliest stages," though nothing was official yet.
Craymer continued, "I don't want to over-egg it, but I know there's a trilogy there."
Five years later, she teased fans when she disclosed they "know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen. And I mean, we brought together this amazing group of movie stars that were all connected through it and huge friendships evolved."
Who Will Return for 'Mamma Mia! 3'?
While nothing has been announced about Mamma Mia! 3, fans can likely expect the return of most of the original cast for the third iteration: Meryl Streep (Donna Sheridan), Amanda Seyfried (Sophie Sheridan), Pierce Brosnan (Sam Carmichael), Colin Firth (Harry Bright), Stellan Skarsgård (Bill Anderson), Dominic Cooper (Sky Rymand), Julie Walters (Rosie Mulligan) and Christine Baranski (Tanya Chesham-Leigh).
Will Sabrina Carpenter Star in 'Mamma Mia! 3'?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During a May interview with Deadline, Craymer hinted at Sabrina Carpenter's potential appearance and role in the third film.
"She'd be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep," said the producer.
Seyfried previously approved of the idea after fans suggested the "Please Please Please" hitmaker play her onscreen daughter.
"It's…eh…. It's…. Technically she could," the Emmy-winning actress said in an interview with ABC News, later adding, "If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen. It's fine. She's…I'm a big fan."
What Has the Cast Said About 'Mamma Mia! 3' So Far?
Rumors about Mamma Mia! 3 have also been fueled by the cast members' comments expressing their enthusiasm about reprising their respective roles.
In an August 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Baranski confirmed that she met Craymer, who was planning Mamma Mia! 3, in London.
"She gave me the narrative plotline of how it's going to happen. That's all I can say! But, it's not like, 'Oh, I wish it could happen!'" she said. "Judy Craymer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn't put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together."
Meanwhile, Seyfried told Radio Times she was also up for a Mamma Mia! sequel.
As for Brosnan, he revealed he would love to be part of the third installment, especially if Streep is on board, despite her character's death featured in the first and second movies.
"Having Meryl's character die kind of gave us so many good storylines," Seyfried told Collider in June 2020. "It was kind of a genius idea because you're like, 'No, we don't want to lose her.' But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back."
But good news for Brosnan, Seyfried and the rest of the cast, as the Oscar-winning actress has not ruled out playing her part in Mamma Mia! again.
Streep told Vogue, "I told Judy [Craymer] if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I'm into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died."
When Will 'Mamma Mia! 3' Be Released?
As of press time, Universal Pictures has not announced a release date for the potential Mamma Mia! 3.