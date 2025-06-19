Will There Be 'Mamma Mia 3'? Everything to Know — Including Sabrina Carpenter's Potential Casting

Six years after Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hit theaters, rumors about a potential third film have continued to circulate. While Mamma Mia! 3 has not been officially confirmed, producer Judy Craymer has consistently shared comments about future iterations amid the success of the franchise's stage productions.

In a June 2020 interview with Daily Mail, Craymer revealed a third film had always been part of the plan.

"I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy," she shared, adding she knew "Universal [Pictures] would like me to do it."

In 2023, she told Deadline the third Mamma Mia! film was "in its earliest stages," though nothing was official yet.

Craymer continued, "I don't want to over-egg it, but I know there's a trilogy there."

Five years later, she teased fans when she disclosed they "know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen. And I mean, we brought together this amazing group of movie stars that were all connected through it and huge friendships evolved."