Don Lemon Slams President Donald Trump's 'Blatantly Racist' Comments About South African 'Genocide'

Composite photo of Don Lemon and Donald Trump
Source: TikTok; MEGA

Don Lemon called out Donald Trump over the South African 'genocide.'

By:

May 14 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is not happy with President Donald Trump's controversial comments regarding white South African farmers.

During a segment of his podcast, Lemon accused Trump of amplifying "blatantly racist s---" after the president suggested that a group of 59 white South African refugees, who recently landed in the U.S., were victims of "genocide" in their home country.

don lemon donald trump racist comments south african genocide
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

Trump’s statements coincided with the arrival of the refugees at Dulles Airport, as the president announced a “rapid pathway to U.S. citizenship” for these farmers.

He claimed they were under siege, alleging they were being “brutally killed” and that their land was being “confiscated” due to new land reform laws enacted by the South African government.

This assertion has drawn sharp rebuke, particularly as the South African government has vocally denied that any such persecution exists.

Source: @charise_lee/X

Lemon's outrage was palpable as he responded to Trump’s claims on his show, remarking, “This South African farmer b-------, which is the most blatantly obvious racist s--- ever!”

He emphasized that the situation was not as the politician portrayed, adding that the majority of these white South African farmers belong to some of the wealthiest strata of the population and own a considerable portion of the land.

“It is blatantly obvious the way that we treat white South Africans who, by the way, are for the most part... from some of the wealthiest people or well-to-do people in the country,” he said.

MORE ON:
Don Lemon

don lemon donald trump racist comments south african genocide
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump welcomed white refugees from South Africa.

Lemon also noted the historical demographics of land ownership in South Africa.

He pointed out that “9 percent of the white population owned 87 percent of the fertile land,” while “Black South Africans, who make up more than 90 percent of the population, only hold about 4 percent of all privately owned land.”

His argument suggested that the land reform efforts undertaken by the South African government are not merely acts of retribution, but attempts to rectify systemic injustices rooted in the apartheid era.

“There needs to be equity. And now people are crying because the playing field is being leveled. And so, therefore, it is now discrimination,” Lemon asserted.

don lemon donald trump racist comments south african genocide
Source: MEGA

Donald Lemon called Donald Trump's comments 'blatantly racist.'

Trump’s remarks have sparked intense discussions, drawing responses not only from Lemon but also from various commentators across the political spectrum.

Supporters of Trump often echo his sentiments, aligning with Elon Musk, the South African-born advisor to the former president, who has referred to violence against these farmers as a “genocide of white people.”

Musk has attributed the government's actions to what he deems “racist ownership laws,” igniting further skepticism regarding the land reform processes in South Africa.

