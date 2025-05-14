Don Lemon Slams President Donald Trump's 'Blatantly Racist' Comments About South African 'Genocide'

Trump’s statements coincided with the arrival of the refugees at Dulles Airport, as the president announced a “rapid pathway to U.S. citizenship” for these farmers.

He claimed they were under siege, alleging they were being “brutally killed” and that their land was being “confiscated” due to new land reform laws enacted by the South African government.

This assertion has drawn sharp rebuke, particularly as the South African government has vocally denied that any such persecution exists.