10 of Elon Musk's Biggest Controversies: 'Strange Comment' About Taylor Swift, Biden-Harris Assassination Statement and More

Elon Musk went through a tumultuous process of acquiring Twitter, now X, before ultimately completing the $44 billion deal in October 2022.

Following his takeover, Musk immediately fired top executives and laid off approximately 80 percent of the social networking site's staff. He confirmed the reduction in his interview with BBC, saying X was down to 1,500 employees.

"This is not a caring [or] uncaring situation. It's like, if the whole ship sinks, then nobody's got a job," said Musk.

The public slammed the SpaceX mogul as his moves fueled hate speech concerns on the platform.