Shocking 1991 Video Surfaces: Donald Trump Judged Teen Models Amid Jeffrey Epstein Controversy

Photos of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A 1991 video of Donald Trump judging teen models has reignited scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

July 27 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Unearthed footage of Donald Trump judging a modeling competition featuring teenagers has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 12 million views amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

As conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein and his alleged crimes gained traction, Trump aimed to dismiss the speculation, labeling his critics as purveyors of a Democratic "hoax."

Frustrated by the frenzy, the former president escalated his rhetoric, targeting his supporters with a series of public statements.

Photo of Donald Trump and Elite Look of the Year Audition
Source: MEGA;@MeidasTouch/X

Old footage of Donald Trump judging a teen modeling contest has gone viral online.

Just as the discourse peaked, The Wall Street Journal published a much-anticipated profile detailing the Trump-Epstein relationship, revealing suggestive content that Trump denied writing. In response, he threatened legal action, fueling further discussion.

Source: @MeidasTouch/X

One outlet shared a one-minute clip from the 1991 Elite Modeling contest.

Photo of cover photo for Meidas Touch
Source: @MeidasTouch/YOUTUBE

Donald Trump judged a modeling contest in 1991.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

In this intense climate, MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas shared a one-minute clip from the 1991 Elite Modeling "Look of the Year" contest, showcasing Trump in his judging role. The caption read: "UNEARTHED: Donald Trump judges the 1991 Look of the Year modeling competition organized by Elite Model Management, featuring participants as young as 14 years old. A 2020 Guardian investigation into Elite's Look of the Year competition uncovered allegations from former contestants and industry insiders that the competition was used by founder John Casablancas and others to engage in sexual relationships with vulnerable young models, some of whom were teenagers."

Photo of Nana Meriwether, Donald Trump, Olivia Culpo and Logan West
Source: MEGA

Miss Teen USA contestants accused Donald Trump of entering dressing rooms, which he denied.

The Guardian's report, referenced in the viral post, notes that while "no such allegations have been levelled against Trump," it offers insights into his involvement in the competition and the experiences of young models who crossed paths with him.

This behavior resurfaced public concern during Trump's initial presidential campaign when several past Miss Teen USA contestants accused him of barging into dressing rooms unannounced, often under the guise of "inspecting" the pageant, a claim he has since dismissed.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Ben Meiselas called the 1991 footage 'creepy,' highlighting the president's about walking in on contestants.

On a recent episode of the "Meidas Touch" podcast, Meiselas described the 1991 footage as "creepy," emphasizing Trump's troubling comments regarding his ability to drop in on contestants during their private moments.

Trump has been tied to Epstein, however, he's gone after other A-listers in an attempt to get the heat off of himself.

“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election,” Trump began on Truth Social Saturday, July 26. “These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO.”

