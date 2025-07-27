Shocking 1991 Video Surfaces: Donald Trump Judged Teen Models Amid Jeffrey Epstein Controversy
Unearthed footage of Donald Trump judging a modeling competition featuring teenagers has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 12 million views amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.
As conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein and his alleged crimes gained traction, Trump aimed to dismiss the speculation, labeling his critics as purveyors of a Democratic "hoax."
Frustrated by the frenzy, the former president escalated his rhetoric, targeting his supporters with a series of public statements.
Just as the discourse peaked, The Wall Street Journal published a much-anticipated profile detailing the Trump-Epstein relationship, revealing suggestive content that Trump denied writing. In response, he threatened legal action, fueling further discussion.
- Donald Trump Mocked for Mingling With Younger Women at Mar-a-Lago After He's Found Liable for Sexual Abuse: Watch
- Joy Behar Thinks 'Donald Trump Is Being So Dumb' for 'Attacking' His Supporters Who Want Jeffrey Epstein Files Released
- The View's Joy Behar Blasts Donald Trump for Calling Jeffrey Epstein a 'Creep' Years After the President Raved He Was a 'Terrific Guy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In this intense climate, MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas shared a one-minute clip from the 1991 Elite Modeling "Look of the Year" contest, showcasing Trump in his judging role. The caption read: "UNEARTHED: Donald Trump judges the 1991 Look of the Year modeling competition organized by Elite Model Management, featuring participants as young as 14 years old. A 2020 Guardian investigation into Elite's Look of the Year competition uncovered allegations from former contestants and industry insiders that the competition was used by founder John Casablancas and others to engage in sexual relationships with vulnerable young models, some of whom were teenagers."
The Guardian's report, referenced in the viral post, notes that while "no such allegations have been levelled against Trump," it offers insights into his involvement in the competition and the experiences of young models who crossed paths with him.
This behavior resurfaced public concern during Trump's initial presidential campaign when several past Miss Teen USA contestants accused him of barging into dressing rooms unannounced, often under the guise of "inspecting" the pageant, a claim he has since dismissed.
On a recent episode of the "Meidas Touch" podcast, Meiselas described the 1991 footage as "creepy," emphasizing Trump's troubling comments regarding his ability to drop in on contestants during their private moments.
Trump has been tied to Epstein, however, he's gone after other A-listers in an attempt to get the heat off of himself.
“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election,” Trump began on Truth Social Saturday, July 26. “These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO.”