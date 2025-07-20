or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > President Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Had a 'Very Close' Friendship and Were 'Up to No Good,' Disgraced Financier's Ex Reveals as Drama Explodes

photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Stacey Williams
Source: MEGA;CNN

A former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein revealed even more details about their 'close' friendship.

By:

July 20 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sports Illustrated model and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, Stacey Williams, won’t back down when it comes to Donald Trump’s close friendship with the convicted s-- offender.

In a broadcast interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Friday, July 18, Williams, who previously took a polygraph to prove she was not lying about a Trump assault, told the host that Epstein and the now-president were “very close” and “up to no good.”

They were best friends,” Williams said. “I dated Jeffrey for a period of more or less, I think, about four or five months, and the only friend that he would mention every time we saw each other or had a phone conversation was Donald.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @OutFrontCNN/X

Stacey Williams took a polygraph to prove she was telling the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

Stacey Williams Implicates Michael Wolff

image of Stacey Williams dated Jeffrey Epstein for about five months.
Source: CNN

Stacey Williams dated Jeffrey Epstein for about five months.

Williams claimed Michael Wolff, renowned author of several books about Trump and his rise to political power, has all the evidence needed to prove what she has revealed about Trump and Epstein’s illegal affairs and friendship.

“Michael Wolff has hundreds of hours of interviews with Jeffrey Epstein, where Jeffrey confirmed to Michael what the two of them did to me long before I came out and told you all of this,” she told Keilar.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Pulled Me Into Him... I Froze'

image of Stacey Williams called Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein's 'wingman.'
Source: mega

Stacey Williams called Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein's 'wingman.'

In October 2024, Williams told CNN how she and Epstein visited Trump at one of his offices in 1993. The moment was so baffling that she believes the two friends coordinated the meeting just to see what would unfold.

He pulled me into him and his hands were just on me and didn’t come off,” Williams said of Trump at the time. “Then, the hands started moving. They were on the side of my b------, on my hips, back down to my butt, back up. They were just on me the whole time. I froze.”

While talking with Keilar on Friday, Williams revisited the horrifying moment, saying, “You know when that happens in broad daylight in someone’s office and an assistant is walking back and forth, you’re in shock.”

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein

image of Donald Trump denied writing Jeffrey Epstein a birthday card with a drawing of a naked woman.
Source: mega

Donald Trump denied writing Jeffrey Epstein a birthday card with a drawing of a naked woman.

When questioned about the alleged birthday card Trump wrote to Epstein, where the president drew an image of a naked woman with the text, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” Williams began to laugh before she blew the whistle even harder on Trump for denying the letter was from him.

“Are you kidding me? I know what they were up to together! It happened to me! I was polygraphed. I have the post-assault postcard with a love note,” Williams strongly exclaimed. “So I have the receipts. Where are Donald Trump’s receipts? Where are they? I know what they were up to together, and I know what that means. It’s very clear. It wasn’t baking or fishing.”

Donald Trump Was Jeffrey Epstein's 'Wingman'

image of Stacey Williams said sexual assault in 'hidden' scenarios are where Donald Trump thrives.
Source: mega

Stacey Williams said sexual assault in 'hidden' scenarios are where Donald Trump thrives.

In her bombshell interview with CNN, Williams also noted how “hidden” scenarios of sexual assault are Trump’s “forte.” Despite the president denying he and the disgraced financier were involved in controversial dealings, Williams said the president was Epstein’s “bro” and “wingman.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.