Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Had a 'Very Close' Friendship and Were 'Up to No Good,' Disgraced Financier's Ex Reveals as Drama Explodes

Sports Illustrated model and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, Stacey Williams, won’t back down when it comes to Donald Trump’s close friendship with the convicted s-- offender.

In a broadcast interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Friday, July 18, Williams, who previously took a polygraph to prove she was not lying about a Trump assault, told the host that Epstein and the now-president were “very close” and “up to no good.”

“They were best friends,” Williams said. “I dated Jeffrey for a period of more or less, I think, about four or five months, and the only friend that he would mention every time we saw each other or had a phone conversation was Donald.”