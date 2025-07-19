or
Donald Trump Accidentally Admits He's 'Not a Smart' President

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president made a significant blunder while talking with reporters at the White House.

By:

July 19 2025, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

Donald Trump addressed White House attendees on Friday, July 18, in the East Room as he signed the GENIUS Act, enabling digital currency stablecoins to be tied to assets, including the U.S. dollar, gold and other valuable commodities.

While talking to reporters, Trump accidentally criticized his own intelligence as he explained the sliding scale of the U.S. dollar.

“No, we’re not going to let the dollar slide. If we have a smart president, you’re never going to let the dollar side,” the political leader said. “If you have a dummy, that could happen.”

Donald Trump Places Blame on Joe Biden

image of The president inadvertently called himself a 'dummy.'
Source: mega

The president inadvertently called himself a 'dummy.'

The president continued by calling out former President Joe Biden for decreasing the worth of the U.S. dollar while he was in office.

“Have you ever asked him about the dollar slide?” he asked. “He would have no idea, but we can’t let that ever happen again.”

The Value of a U.S. Dollar

image of The U.S. dollar is currently valued at 98.46.
Source: mega

The U.S. dollar is currently valued at 98.46.

While Trump didn’t exactly call himself stupid, the proof of the dollar’s worth since he took office for a second term in January speaks for itself.

According to the ICE U.S. Dollar Index, over the last six months, the dollar was down more than 10 percent — the dollar’s worst start of a new year since 1973.

Although the value of the U.S. dollar soared after the 2024 election with business-minded and money-hungry Trump in office, it peaked mid-January and soon began to plummet. Currently, the dollar’s worth is 98.46 compared to January’s 109.34.

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

'Crypto Capital of the Planet'

image of Donald Trump told Americans he would make the U.S. the 'crypto capital of the planet.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump told Americans he would make the U.S. the 'crypto capital of the planet.'

The GENIUS Act, which stands for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, marks the first directive framework for stablecoins. Its implementation aims to protect consumers and foster innovation in the digital marketplace.

Like the U.S. dollar, a stablecoin holds a specific value. However, they are designed to hold their value rather than decrease over time.

During a Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tenn., in July 2024, Trump told Americans he’d make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet.”

'American Liberty and Leadership'

image of The president suggested the GENUIS Act will be the 'greatest revolution in financial technology' since the internet.
Source: mega

The president suggested the GENUIS Act will be the 'greatest revolution in financial technology' since the internet.

The president recalled that statement during the signing of the GENIUS Act on Friday, saying, “I pledged that we would bring back American liberty and leadership and make the United States the crypto capital of the world. And that’s what we've done. And under the Trump administration, this is only going further.”

He continued, “Just as I promised last year, the GENIUS Act creates a clear and simple regulatory framework to establish and unleash the immense promise of dollar-backed stablecoin. This could be perhaps the greatest revolution in financial technology since the birth of the internet itself.”

