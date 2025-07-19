Donald Trump Accidentally Admits He's 'Not a Smart' President

Donald Trump addressed White House attendees on Friday, July 18, in the East Room as he signed the GENIUS Act, enabling digital currency stablecoins to be tied to assets, including the U.S. dollar, gold and other valuable commodities.

While talking to reporters, Trump accidentally criticized his own intelligence as he explained the sliding scale of the U.S. dollar.

“No, we’re not going to let the dollar slide. If we have a smart president, you’re never going to let the dollar side,” the political leader said. “If you have a dummy, that could happen.”