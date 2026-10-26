Politics Donald Trump Accused of 'Brutally' Raping Ex-Beauty Queen After Being Introduced by Jeffrey Epstein, According to House Judiciary Democrats Report Source: MEGA Democrats have a new rape allegation against Donald Trump that ties him to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. Adam Downer Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have learned of a new rape allegation against President Donald Trump while he was close with disgraced pedophile and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Ex-beauty queen Beatrice Keul, who previously stated she rebuffed unwanted advances from Trump, now alleges that the POTUS r---- her in a "brutal" fashion in a room at Trump's Atlantic City hotel in 1993. She claimed it was a meeting orchestrated by Epstein.

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Democrats Say Keul Now Alleges Trump Raped Her

Source: SCREENSHOT / RTS Keul revealed the new allegation in conversation with House Judiciary Democrats.

Keul first made an allegation that Trump aggressively groped and fondled her in an October 2024 interview with The Daily Mail. Keul, who was 24 at the time of her encounter, said in the interview that she was eventually able to talk down a rabid Trump. "I tried everything I could. Finally, I said, 'Let's talk first' or something like that, then he slowed down," she said in the interview. In a new report released on October 26, the House Judiciary Committee said that in private interviews, Keul alleged that Trump did rape her. "Trump reportedly grabbed Keul from behind and forcibly raped her; in the process, tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body," the report stated. "Keul described the rape as 'brutal.' Following the assault, according to Keul's report, Trump sat her on the edge of the bed, repeated his promises to arrange for a visa and NYU admission, and made her promise she would keep quiet, saying, '[T]he show must go on.'" The report does not provide a direct transcript of Keul's interviews nor answer why her story has changed.

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Judiciary Democrats Say Evidence Shows Trump Was 'Active Participant' in Epstein's Crimes

Source: MEGA The committee said the allegation contradicts Trump's statement's on his friendship with Epstein.

Trump has acknowledged his friendship with Epstein in the '90s and early 2000s but said he had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes and had a falling out with the late financier before he was first arrested on prostitution charges. The Committee's report suggested otherwise. "A growing body of evidence demonstrates that Donald Trump was an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s," the report read. The report ties Keul's story to other accusations of sexual assault against Trump, including E. Jean Carroll's, whom Trump was found guilty of sexually assaulting in 2023.

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Democrats Allege Trump Engaged in Epstein Coverup

Source: MEGA Judiciary Democrats have the power to impeach Trump if they choose to.

The House Judiciary's report further alleged that Trump has actively been involved in attempts to block the Epstein files' release so that allegations against him could not become public. "Government complicity in a cover-up to protect traffickers and rapists is criminal obstruction of justice and an intolerable offense against a free society," the committee wrote. "The full extent of the President of the United States' involvement with a criminal s-- trafficking ring is, inescapably, of the utmost concern to Congress and the American people."

Trump Has Tried to Stomp Out Epstein Files Story

Source: MEGA Trump and the administration have been trying to downplay the Epstein files for two years.