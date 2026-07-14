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Author E. Jean Carroll Finally Receives Her $5.6 Million Payout From Donald Trump in Sexual Abuse and Defamation Lawsuit

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Writer E. Jean Carroll finally received her $5.6 million payment from Donald Trump tied to her abuse and defamation case.

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July 14 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

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Writer E. Jean Carroll has been paid over $5.6 million from Donald Trump, three years after a jury found the president liable in her sexual abuse and defamation case against him.

According to court documents, a hefty sum of $5,625,005.48 was paid out to the law firm of Carroll’s attorney on July 9.

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Donald Trump was found liable in E. Jean Carroll's case in May 2023.

“Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll,” her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told CNBC on Tuesday, July 14.

“Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict,” she continued.

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The Supreme Court Previously Denied Donald Trump's Appeal to Overturn the Ruling

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E. Jean Carroll claimed Donald Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s.

One day prior to the cash being distributed, Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered the POTUS, 80, to pay Carroll, saying he “has been stalling this case for years.”

Last month, the Supreme Court denied Trump's bid to overturn the payout. A U.S. appeals court in New York then denied the businessman's request to block Carroll, 82, from collecting the money.

Trump was found liable in Carroll's case in May 2023 and was demanded to pay her the $5 million.

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Donald Trump Was Found Liable in E. Jean Carroll's Case in 2023

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E. Jean Carroll also alleged Donald Trump defamed her.

The author's lawsuit stated Trump sexually abused her at the New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

She then said he defamed her in 2019 when she went public with the information.

In a separate case about the defamation claim, a Manhattan jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages in January 2024. The president previously denied all allegations against him and filed appeals for both suits, with the money remaining in the court fund until now.

Donald Trump Claimed He Doesn't Even Know Who E. Jean Carroll Is

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Donald Trump slammed E. Jean Carroll online in 2023.

Trump's attorneys attempted to hinder the "Ask E. Jean" columnist's disbursement, arguing the politician faced “unrecoverable loss” once she receives the money because she “has repeatedly stated that she intends to give away all funds that she collects from him."

"Once those funds are distributed to third parties, they likely cannot be recovered,” the lawyers previously said. At the time of Carroll's sexual abuse court case, she claimed Trump raped her, however, he was not found liable for that accusation.

He also blasted the journalist on his Truth Social account in 2023 and claimed he doesn't even know her.

"I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS," Trump wrote following the court's ruling that he had to pay Carroll. "THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"

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