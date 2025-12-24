Donald Trump Accused of Hosting 'Party for Prostitutes' at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, Explosive Epstein Files Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were accused of holding salacious parties, a new document from the exposed Epstein files reveals. The claim was made to the FBI in October 2020, with the report first mentioning accusations about "a Jeffrey Epstein party."

Source: house oversight committee/doj A woman filed a report to claim she was introduced to a pimp before attending a 'Jeffrey Epstein party.'

The woman in question had her name redacted but told authorities she met a woman named Ghislaine Lisa Villeneuve when they were hospital roommates in 2000. That year, Villeneuve invited her to a bash on Palm Beach Island, Fla., at a house she believes belonged to the financier, who committed suicide in 2019 while behind bars ahead of his s-- trafficking trial.

Woman Claims She Was Introduced to a Pimp Before Jeffrey Epstein Party

Source: house oversight committee/doj The lady reported her story to the FBI in 2020.

Before going to the shindig, Villeneuve took the lady to meet a man named Bobby Cox. When he introduced himself as a "model scout," Villeneuve allegedly laughed and replied, "No, you're a pimp." Once they arrived at the party, which Maxwell was accused of hosting, Villeneuve told the woman to "stay close and do not go into any of the rooms." The woman was also greeted by Curt Schmidt, who was the CEO of Blue Buffalo at the time. Schmidt allegedly asked Villeneuve if the woman was "cool," with Villeneuve thinking he was asking if she was "cool to have s--." Schmidt denied her assumption and said he "meant cocaine."

Donald Trump Allegedly Invited Women to a 'Party for Prostitutes'

Source: House Oversight Committee/doj In 2001, a woman was told that Donald Trump was having a party for prostitutes.

Later on, "Villeneuve took [redacted] back inside and someone told the party that Donald Trump had invited them all to a party at Mar-a-Lago." The woman told Villeneuve she wanted to go, but Villeneuve informed her "it wasn’t that kind of party, it was for prostitutes." The redacted woman stopped communicating with Villeneuve in 2002.

The DOJ Said Epstein Files Contain Some Debunked Claims

Source: House Oversight Committee/doj The Department of Justice said some files contain 'untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump.'