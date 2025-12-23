New Epstein Files Dump Reveals Disturbing Images of the Pedophile's Unsuccessful Suicide Attempt: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bleak photos of Jeffrey Epstein after a failed suicide attempt are included in the latest files released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 23. The unsettling images were a part of a 2019 prison report from less than three weeks before he successfully took his own life in his Manhattan jail cell. In one shot, the s-- offender can be seen lying on his back with his eyes shut. While it's unclear, he appeared to be reclining on a medical table of sorts, while other photos show the noose he used and him wearing a blue suicide smock as he stares eerily into the camera.

Jeffrey Epstein's Unsuccessful Suicide Attempt

Source: Department of Justice The pedophile tried to take his own life in July 2019.

The July 10, 2019 report from Metropolitan Correctional Center explained how prison staffers discovered the disgraced financier "lying in the fetal position" with an orange "homemade fashioned noose" around his neck. The officer who responded to the assistance call described finding Epstein at around 1:27 a.m., half dressed and "breathing heavily" while snoring. When the officer couldn't wake Epstein, he cuffed the criminal and put him stretcher to be removed from his cell.

Source: Department of Justice The s-- offender used an orange homemade noose.

The report read: "As inmate Epstein was being placed on the stretcher by responding staff, he would open his eyes and observe staff. When staff made eye contact with him, he would hurriedly shut his eyes." Epstein was subsequently put in the aforementioned suicide smock and placed on suicide watch, the report stated. A medical report following the incident detailed him as having "an [sic] circular line of erythema at the base of his neck. Reaching 2/3 of the neck circumference, 2 inches wide, sparing the back of the neck."

Jeffrey Epstein Claimed His Cellmate Tried to Kill Him

Source: Department of Justice Jeffrey Epstein was photographed as he laid on a table after the attempt.

It continued, "No inflammation, no deformities, no hematomas, no lacerations, no tenderness. Patient moving his neck without any restriction. Denies having any pain or discomfort. Denies and respiratory problem." The officer from that night also reported that Epstein claimed his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, had attempted to kill him, though he later said he didn’t know what had happened. In another interview recorded on July 31, Epstein told officers he merely hadn't be able to sleep in about 20 days and was just "extremely tired" when he was found on the floor.

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.