New Epstein Files Dump Reveals Disturbing Images of the Pedophile's Unsuccessful Suicide Attempt: Photos
Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
Bleak photos of Jeffrey Epstein after a failed suicide attempt are included in the latest files released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 23.
The unsettling images were a part of a 2019 prison report from less than three weeks before he successfully took his own life in his Manhattan jail cell. In one shot, the s-- offender can be seen lying on his back with his eyes shut.
While it's unclear, he appeared to be reclining on a medical table of sorts, while other photos show the noose he used and him wearing a blue suicide smock as he stares eerily into the camera.
Jeffrey Epstein's Unsuccessful Suicide Attempt
The July 10, 2019 report from Metropolitan Correctional Center explained how prison staffers discovered the disgraced financier "lying in the fetal position" with an orange "homemade fashioned noose" around his neck.
The officer who responded to the assistance call described finding Epstein at around 1:27 a.m., half dressed and "breathing heavily" while snoring.
When the officer couldn't wake Epstein, he cuffed the criminal and put him stretcher to be removed from his cell.
The report read: "As inmate Epstein was being placed on the stretcher by responding staff, he would open his eyes and observe staff. When staff made eye contact with him, he would hurriedly shut his eyes."
Epstein was subsequently put in the aforementioned suicide smock and placed on suicide watch, the report stated.
A medical report following the incident detailed him as having "an [sic] circular line of erythema at the base of his neck. Reaching 2/3 of the neck circumference, 2 inches wide, sparing the back of the neck."
Jeffrey Epstein Claimed His Cellmate Tried to Kill Him
It continued, "No inflammation, no deformities, no hematomas, no lacerations, no tenderness. Patient moving his neck without any restriction. Denies having any pain or discomfort. Denies and respiratory problem."
The officer from that night also reported that Epstein claimed his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, had attempted to kill him, though he later said he didn’t know what had happened.
In another interview recorded on July 31, Epstein told officers he merely hadn't be able to sleep in about 20 days and was just "extremely tired" when he was found on the floor.
Not long after the incident, Epstein successfully ended his life on August 10, 2019.
The former billionaire s-- trafficker was 66 years old at the time of his death, which has been the subject of conspiracy theories due to a "missing minute" of footage from the prison.
Internet conspiracy theorists suggest someone entered his prison cell on the evening of his death and killed him. This was later debunked.
"There was a minute that was off that counter, and what we learned from Bureau of Prisons was every year, every night, they redo that video," Pam Bondi told reporters. "Every night is reset, so every night should have that same missing minute."