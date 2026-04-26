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Donald Trump Reveals 'Sick' Gunman Has Been 'Captured' After Traumatic Situation at White House Correspondents' Dinner

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump addressed the nation after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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April 25 2026, Updated 11:07 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump addressed the nation shortly after being rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner following reports of a gunman inside the venue's lobby.

"[The] gunman was taken down by brave members of the Secret Service. I put out the tape showing this violence that this thug attacked our Constitution. They really did a great job," Trump, 79, said in a press conference following the Saturday, April 25, event. "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest. The vest did the job. I spoke to the officer, and he's in great shape. He's in very high spirits. We told him we love him and respect him, and he's very proud of what he does."

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The 'Sick' Suspect Has Been Captured

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Photo of Donald Trump reported that the 'sick' gunman has been captured.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reported that the 'sick' gunman has been captured.

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The president reported that the gunman had been "captured," adding he is a "very sick person."

"We need a level of security that no one has seen before," he continued. "You see the attacker totally subdued. This is not the first time the Republicans have been attacked by a would-be assassin. In Pennsylvania and Palm Beach, we came close. We had some great work done by law enforcement, but in light of this evening's events, we commit to resolving our differences peacefully."

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Melania Trump 'Traumatized' During Experience

Photo of Donald Trump said the experience was 'traumatic' for his wife, Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the experience was 'traumatic' for his wife, Melania Trump.

Donald went on to thank his wife, Melania Trump, calling it a "traumatic experience for her."

"The response time was really incredible, and we're going to reschedule. We're not going to let anyone take over our society," said the businessman. "We won't let them cancel things out. I fought like h--- to stay, but it was protocol. They said, 'Please, sir.'"

He promised that the rescheduled event would be "bigger, better and even nicer."

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Shots Were Fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Photo of The White House Correspondents' Dinner will reportedly be rescheduled.
Source: MEGA

The White House Correspondents' Dinner will reportedly be rescheduled.

The president’s statement came shortly after multiple outlets reported shots fired inside the Washington Hilton approximately 30 minutes into the black-tie event.

A loud noise reportedly was heard from outside the ballroom, and attendees reportedly ducked underneath tables, including Erika Kirk, whose husband, Charlie Kirk, was murdered while speaking on a college campus last September.

The businessman and his wife, 56, were rushed out of the ballroom by the Secret Service, with multiple outlets reporting that the gunman is dead.

Donald Trump Confirmed His Safety

Photo of Donald Trump confirmed he and Melania Trump were safe shortly after the incident.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confirmed he and Melania Trump were safe shortly after the incident.

Shortly after the incident, Donald took to his Truth Social account to confirm he and his wife were safe.

"Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room," he wrote. "The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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