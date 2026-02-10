Donald Trump Admitted to Police in 2006 That 'Everyone Knew' About Jeffrey Epstein's 'Disgusting' Crimes, Uncovered FBI Report Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared to know all about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes despite his claims stating otherwise. Included in the recently released Epstein files was an FBI report about Palm Beach, Fla., police chief Michael Reiter telling authorities that in 2006, Trump thanked him for "stopping" the pedophile's behavior.

Source: mega Donald Trump allegedly thanked a police officer for 'stopping' Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

In 2005, Reiter was investigating the financier after a parent alleged he recruited their 14-year-old daughter and more than a dozen other young girls to give sexual massages. The case is what eventually led to Epstein being convicted in 2008 for procuring a child for prostitution.

Donald Trump Thanked Police for Investigating Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega The president told law enforcement that 'people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting.'

According to the released documents — which were obtained by the Miami Herald — Trump told Reiter at the time "that he threw EPSTEIN out of his [Mar-A-Lago] club. TRUMP called the [Palm Beach Police Department] to tell him ‘thank goodness you're stopping him, everyone has known he's been doing this.'" "TRUMP told him people in New York knew EPSTEIN was disgusting," the report continued. "TRUMP said [Ghislaine] MAXWELL was EPSTEIN's operative, 'she is evil and to focus on her.'" "TRUMP told [the chief] that he was around EPSTEIN once when teenagers were present and TRUMP ‘got the h--- out of there,'" another section of the report revealed. "TRUMP was one of the very first people to call when people found out that they were investigating EPSTEIN."

Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship With Donald Trump

Source: department of justice In 2002, Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein 'a terrific guy.'

Trump, who met Epstein in the late 1980s, has not been implicated in any of Epstein's crimes. In 2002, the POTUS raved over Epstein, telling New York Magazine, "I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with." He then made an eyebrow-raising comment, spilling, "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life."

Did the Men Have a Falling Out?

Source: mega Though the president claimed he stopped talking to Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s, the s-- offender's 2016 email mentioned seeing 'the Trump boys' in Florida.