Jeffrey Epstein Planned to See 'All the Trump Boys' in 2016 as Bombshell Emails Contradict President's Timeline of Duo's Friendship
Feb. 5 2026, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein had plans to visit "all the Trump boys" in 2016 — more than a decade after Donald Trump claimed their friendship ended.
The convicted s-- offender, who died behind bars in 2019, sent an email about the visit to biotech venture capitalist Boris Nikolic in 2016. The message was included in the latest batch of files released by the Department of Justice related to the Epstein investigation.
Jeffrey Epstein Planned to Be in 'Palm With All the Trump Boys'
"When are you back in NYC?" Nikolic wrote in an email dated Sunday, December 26, 2016, at 8:13 p.m.
"4th i'm in palm with all the trump boys. . = fun," Epstein wrote in response only two minutes later.
Nikolic, who was named "successor executor" by Epstein in his will just two days before his death, replied, "Have fun!! Hope to see you on the 4th. I leave for SF on the 5th."
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Relationship Dates Back to the Late '80s
Trump and Epstein's friendship is known to go as far back as 1987, with the two being neighbors in Palm Beach, Fla. Epstein was also a guest at Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples.
"I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with," Trump told New York magazine in 2002. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life."
- Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Pedophile Remained a Member at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club for 1 Year After 2006 Prostitution Charge
- Jeffrey Epstein Stopped Hanging Out With Donald Trump After Realizing He Was a 'Crook'
- Donald Trump Slams Being Named in Newest Jeffrey Epstein File Drop as He Threatens to Sue Dead Pedophile's Estate
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Are Believed to Have Hit a Bump Due to Real Estate Deal
Their relationship reportedly took a turn for the worse in 2004 over a high-stakes Palm Beach real estate deal worth tens of millions of dollars.
"These guys… the thing that really makes them crazy is real estate — their quest for real estate," journalist Michael Wolff said during an episode of his "Inside Trump’s Head" podcast last month. "If they get screwed in a real estate deal, that breaks up any rich guy relationship."
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Fell Out in 2004
Last year, Trump said his relationship with the disgraced financier ended for a different reason, alleging Epstein "stole people that worked" for him.
"Because he did something that was inappropriate," the president claimed in July 2025. "He hired help. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata."
However, the new emails revealed that neither of those claims may be correct.
Trump has never been formally accused of participating in Epstein's crimes. The financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution and committed suicide before his 2019 trial for s-- trafficking.