Donald Trump's Comment About Whether He Has an 'Age Limit' When It Comes to Dating Resurfaces Amid Jeffrey Epstein Drama
Donald Trump made an eyebrow-raising comment during a 2006 interview on The Howard Stern Show.
The chat resurfaced amid questions over whether or not the president had any involvement in late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's s-- crimes.
In the beginning of the clip, Howard Stern asked the businessman, "What's the best thing about being Donald Trump right now?"
Donald Trump Brags About Being Able to Sleep With Younger Women
"Well, I'm married. And I'm very happy and I have a great wife," he began. "But if I weren't married, I'd be able to get all of the girls I want, except for possibly [Stern's co-host] Robin [Quivers]."
"Do you think you could now be banging 24-year-olds?" the famous disc jockey asked, to which Trump exclaimed, "Oh, absolutely! I'd have no trouble."
"Would you do it?" asked Stern, to which the father-of-five said, "I'd have no problem."
Trump's Vague Response
"Yeah, do you have an age limit?" questioned Quivers. "If I — no, no, I have no age — I don’t want to be like Congressman [Mark] Foley, with, you know, 12-year-olds," he stated, referring to when Foley was caught sending sexual content to teenage boys working as congressional pages.
"Can I make a prediction? I say you have one more marriage in you," the comedian confessed, to which Trump said with a laugh, "Well, that's nice. I'm sure Melania would love to hear that."
Social media users were grossed out by his responses, with one person writing, "So his limit is 13...... Cool."
"Glad to hear 12 is too young for Trump. How about 13? 14?" asked another, while a third individual penned, "Who says that other than pedophiles? So a 14 or 16 year-old is fair game. He's a creep!"
The President Denies Writing Cryptic Birthday Letter to Jeffrey Epstein
As OK! reported, though Trump and Epstein were once friends, the former has denied ever visiting his island, where many of his s-- crimes took place.
Last week, The Wall Street Journal published an exposé that included an alleged message the POTUS wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday.
"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," Trump reportedly wrote alongside a drawing of a naked woman.
The Republican took to Truth Social and claimed the letter was fabricated.
"The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk," he insisted. "Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his a-- off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Trump then filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the publication and Murdoch.