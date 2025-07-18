'May Every Day Be Another Wonderful Secret': Donald Trump Denies Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Message, Threatens to Sue 'Wall Street Journal' Over Bombshell Report
Donald Trump is beyond furious after The Wall Street Journal exposed an alleged letter the president sent to his former pal Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday.
The raunchy message, dated 2003 and featuring Trump's signature, displayed several lines of typewritten text placed inside of the outline of a naked woman — which was drawn with a marker and included two small arcs representing b-----.
The POTUS' signature seemed to be strategically placed below the woman's waist to resemble public hair, according to the article.
Letter to Jeffrey Epstein Signed by Donald Trump Features a Naked Woman
Trump's alleged birthday message concluded with a rather eerie remark more than a decade before Epstein committed suicide in prison while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial in New York in 2019.
"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," Trump is said to have told his friend.
The Republican politician's letter was among "dozens" of birthday messages collected by Epstein's closest associate and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell as part of a leather-bound book she gifted to the late pedophile on his 50th birthday, according to the Journal.
The birthday message is said to have additionally included text displaying a fictional conversation between Trump and Epstein.
"Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the letter began.
"Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is," it supposedly read. "Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The chat continued, "Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it."
"Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" it went on. "Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."
Trump then reportedly ended the note by writing, "Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Donald Trump Denies Writing Jeffrey Epstein Letter
Two days before the article's release on Thursday, July 17, Trump spoke to the Journal in an interview and denied writing the birthday note while threatening legal action.
"This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words," he insisted. "I'm gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."
Continuing to express his outrage via Truth Social on Thursday evening, Trump claimed the Journal's owner, conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, promised "he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so."
The Republican politician said the newspaper decided to publish "a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway" despite Trump's threats to sue and warnings to not move forward with the report.