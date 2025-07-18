'May Every Day Be Another Wonderful Secret': Donald Trump Denies Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Message, Threatens to Sue 'Wall Street Journal' Over Bombshell Report

Donald Trump is beyond furious after The Wall Street Journal exposed an alleged letter the president sent to his former pal Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday.

The raunchy message, dated 2003 and featuring Trump's signature, displayed several lines of typewritten text placed inside of the outline of a naked woman — which was drawn with a marker and included two small arcs representing b-----.

The POTUS' signature seemed to be strategically placed below the woman's waist to resemble public hair, according to the article.