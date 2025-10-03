Donald Trump Posts AI Video of Political Grim Reaper Hunting Down Democratic Frauds

Article continues below advertisement

After President Donald Trump met with former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director Russell Vought about weeding through the alleged frauds of the Democratic Party, he posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social portraying Vought as the Grim Reaper hunting down Dems. Trump shared the video late on Thursday, October 2. The clip featured an AI cover of the 1976 hit “Don’t Fear” by Blue Öyster Cult.

'Here Comes the Reaper'

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social The president posted the video to mock Democrats who support undocumented immigrants.

The altered song lyrics included, “Now their time has come / Here the power’s gone / Russ Vought is the reaper / He wields the pen, the funds and the brain / Here comes the reaper / Dems, you babies / Here comes the reaper / Gonna tie your hands / Here comes the reaper / Won’t be able to fly / Here comes the reaper / Cry, baby, end your plan.”

Russell Vought Depicted as Grim Reaper in AI Video

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Russell Vought was portrayed as the Grim Reaper in the AI video.

The video’s visuals showed Vought dressed as the Grim Reaper as he slithered through a dark hallway as well as Washington, D.C., while carrying his bladed scythe. Vice President J.D. Vance was included as a drum player, while Trump played a cowbell.

Donald Trump's AI Grim Reaper Video

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social The president met with Russell Vought earlier in the day before posting his video.

The clip also depicted members of the Democratic Party as babies, one of whom was wearing a mustache and sombrero. The image mirrored Trump’s AI video he previously posted and deleted of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, where Jeffries was dressed in the same attire as the babies. The president’s intention behind the two AI-generated videos was to highlight the Democrats being supportive of providing undocumented immigrants with healthcare. The Grim Reaper clip was reportedly made by a group known as the Dilley Meme Team, founded by Brendan Dilley, a MAGA supporter who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018.

Donald Trump Posts About Political Scammers

Source: mega Donald Trump expressed how he intends to 'cut' the political scammers in Washington, D.C.