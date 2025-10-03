or
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump Posts AI Video of Political Grim Reaper Hunting Down Democratic Frauds

Source: MEGA;@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The president is not playing any games when it comes to undocumented immigrants.

Oct. 3 2025, Updated 4:12 p.m. ET

After President Donald Trump met with former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director Russell Vought about weeding through the alleged frauds of the Democratic Party, he posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social portraying Vought as the Grim Reaper hunting down Dems.

Trump shared the video late on Thursday, October 2. The clip featured an AI cover of the 1976 hit “Don’t Fear” by Blue Öyster Cult.

'Here Comes the Reaper'

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The president posted the video to mock Democrats who support undocumented immigrants.

The altered song lyrics included, “Now their time has come / Here the power’s gone / Russ Vought is the reaper / He wields the pen, the funds and the brain / Here comes the reaper / Dems, you babies / Here comes the reaper / Gonna tie your hands / Here comes the reaper / Won’t be able to fly / Here comes the reaper / Cry, baby, end your plan.”

Russell Vought Depicted as Grim Reaper in AI Video

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Russell Vought was portrayed as the Grim Reaper in the AI video.

The video’s visuals showed Vought dressed as the Grim Reaper as he slithered through a dark hallway as well as Washington, D.C., while carrying his bladed scythe. Vice President J.D. Vance was included as a drum player, while Trump played a cowbell.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's AI Grim Reaper Video

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The president met with Russell Vought earlier in the day before posting his video.

The clip also depicted members of the Democratic Party as babies, one of whom was wearing a mustache and sombrero. The image mirrored Trump’s AI video he previously posted and deleted of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, where Jeffries was dressed in the same attire as the babies.

The president’s intention behind the two AI-generated videos was to highlight the Democrats being supportive of providing undocumented immigrants with healthcare.

The Grim Reaper clip was reportedly made by a group known as the Dilley Meme Team, founded by Brendan Dilley, a MAGA supporter who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018.

Source: mega

Donald Trump expressed how he intends to 'cut' the political scammers in Washington, D.C.

Before Trump posted the video to Truth Social, he wrote a separate post about his meeting that same day with Vought, where he explained his intentions in using him to crack down on democratic “scams.”

“I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” Trump wrote.

The president continued, “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT.”

