NEWS Donald Trump Acts Clueless When Asked About Reports of Kristi Noem's 'Close Personal Relationship' With Corey Lewandowski Source: MEGA Rumors of an affair between the DHS Secretary and her chief of staff have been swirling for months. Lesley Abravanel Feb. 17 2026, Published 9:59 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump acted clueless when questioned about rumors of a torrid affair between two of his closest allies. A reporter cornered Trump during an Air Force One gaggle on Monday, February 16, asking: "Recent news reports have discussed the possibility that Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are in a close personal relationship. Is that a bad look, and do you think she’ll be in the job much longer?" "I don’t know about that," replied Trump.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he 'hadn't heard' about Kristi Noem's alleged affair.

For years, rumors of an extramarital affair between Department of Homeland Security Secretary Noem and her top advisor Lewandowski have circulated, which both — married to other people — have consistently denied. Recent reports from The Wall Street Journal and other outlets have brought these allegations back to the forefront, suggesting they do little to hide their relationship within the department. "I mean, I haven’t heard that. I’ll find out about it, but I have not heard," Trump added, despite WSJ claiming the president is aware of it.

The Two Have Consistently Denied Rumors of an Extramarital Affair

Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski has been described as the brains of DHS.

Trump and his advisors are “uncomfortable” with Noem and Lewandowski’s "close relationship," according to the WSJ, which reported, "Lewandowski had initially wanted to formally serve as Noem’s chief of staff, but Trump rejected the idea due to reports of a romantic relationship between the two — which he has continued to bring up, officials say." "After tabloid photos of Lewandowski showed him going back and forth between his apartment and Noem’s across the street last year, the secretary moved into a government-owned waterfront house on a military base in Washington that is provided to the leader of the U.S. Coast Guard," the publication explained. The news outlet continued: "The Coast Guard falls under Noem’s purview at DHS during peacetime. Lewandowski also spends time at the house. The DHS spokeswoman said Noem moved to the house for increased security and pays rent. Lewandowski and Noem, who are both married, have publicly denied the reports of the affair, but people said they do little to hide their relationship inside the department."

They Live Across the Street From Each Other!

Source: MEGA DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been married to her husband since 1992.