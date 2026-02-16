Politics Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Blasted by Colleagues Over Embarrassing Side Gig Source: mega An outlet revealed on Monday, February 16, that the special government employee under DHS chief Noem has been hawking personalized video messages on Cameo. Allie Fasanella Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Corey Lewandowski, the rumored lover of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, is facing criticism from colleagues over his new cringey side hustle. An outlet revealed on Monday, February 16, that the special government employee under DHS chief Noem has been hawking personalized video messages on Cameo. The Republican political strategist and a longtime associate of President Donald Trump is charging "die-hard MAGA fans" as little as $50 for a recording. Meanwhile, his "business videos" start at $500 a pop.

'Sheer Institutional Recklessness'

Source: mega The longtime associate of Donald Trump is charging 'die-hard MAGA fans' as little as $50 for a video.

Lewandowski's side gig has ruffled some feathers over the DHS and State Department, with a number of officials concerned about the potential security risk. One unnamed State Department official slammed the Cameo account — which allows users to request custom instructions — as an "unmonitored, for-hire communications channel," describing the arrangement as "sheer institutional recklessness." "Corey is firing federal employees, signing off on billions in contracts, sitting in on classified meetings, and running operations across the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, all while maintaining what amounts to a public tender offer on his own credibility," the official told the aforementioned outlet.

'The Optics Don't Look Good at All'

Source: Corey Lewandowski/Cameo Corey Lewandowski's colleagues believe the account is a potentially 'serious counterintelligence risk.'

The same employee claimed the account poses a "serious counterintelligence risk," arguing that a foreign intelligence agency could "probe for sensitive details or quietly establish a communication pattern" with Lewandowski "for $50, no questions asked." "This guy exercises more authority than most Senate-confirmed officials,” they added. "DHS isn’t a gig economy platform. National security isn’t pay per view either." Meanwhile, a DHS official told the outlet that "since he’s using his access to POTUS, it may be a Hatch Act violation. The optics don’t look good at all."

Source: mega The Republican political strategist has recorded videos ranging from birthday wishes to potty-training advice to paid promotions.

The 52-year-old, who is frequently referred to as Secretary Noem’s "gatekeeper," has made videos so far ranging from birthday wishes to potty-training advice to paid promotions for companies. According to the account, his last recorded Cameo video was sent on Halloween 2025, around the time federal workers faced the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Lewandowski reportedly joined Cameo in 2019, and he announced his first 45 requests would be donated to families of fallen military and law enforcement officers. In an email to the outlet defending his videos, Lewandowski wrote, "Do you have issues with donating money to charities??"

Source: mega Kristie Noem and Corey Lewandowsk are rumored to be having an affair.