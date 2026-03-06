Donald Trump's Attack on Iran Was Predicted by 'Prophet of Doom' Who Issues Chilling New Warning

Article continues below advertisement

A psychic known as the "Prophet of Doom and "the new Nostradamus" has shared chilling new predictions about the state of the world after his claims about an attack on Iran came true. Craig Hamilton-Parker previously predicted the death of Iran's controversial leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was confirmed to have died when Donald Trump ordered a strike on the country on February 28.

The 'Prophet of Doom' Issues Warning About March 2026

Source: @craighamiltonparker/youtube Psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker predicted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death.

Hamilton-Parker has since shared fresh warnings on his YouTube page, claiming more attacks "will happen in March 2026." "We will see very targeted attacks — not just on the leadership, but also on the remaining nuclear facilities, because they cannot be left intact," the psychic claimed. "It will escalate quickly, then stop. A sudden hit followed by withdrawal, leaving the outcome to the Iranian people. I do not sense boots on the ground — rather, airstrikes and swift action."

Source: mega Donald Trump encouraged Iranians to 'take over' the government after their leader's death.

Though some were supportive of Khamenei's death, he warned, "Revolutions do not always lead to the outcomes people hope for; sometimes, worse regimes take control." "I'm not saying that will happen here, but it is a risk," noted Hamilton-Parker, who relies on spiritual readings and Indian Nadi texts. After Khamenei's death was confirmed, Trump encouraged Iranians to "take over your government... The hour of your freedom is at hand."

The Psychic Is Predicting a 'Major Cyber Event'

Source: @craighamiltonparker/youtube The 'Prophet of Doom' believes 'a major cyber event causing financial disruption' could happen this year.

Hamilton-Parker also believes there "could be a major cyber event causing financial disruption — affecting cryptocurrencies, industry and even the AI market. Gold may rise and then fall." "We need to be cautious," he suggested. "Make sure you back everything up and don’t rely solely on cloud storage. This could be bigger than anything we’ve seen before."

Source: @craighamiltonparker/youtube A meteor could come close to Earth in 2028, he said.

He also mentioned a meteor could "come between the Earth and the moon" in 2028. "It had already come through in a Nadi prophecy that was opened by a man called Richter in Germany who was demonized in the press, he was thrown all over the place with what they said about him," he shared. "But he still said, nonetheless, in a Nadi, that a meteor would come between the Earth and the Moon, and that's pretty d--- close to the Earth."

'The Future Can Be Changed'

Source: mega The psychic predicted Queen Elizabeth II's 2022 death.