Bill O'Reilly Rips 'Weak' Kamala Harris for Criticizing Donald Trump's Decision to Attack Iran: 'Never Heard Her Put Forth a Solution'

'I unequivocally oppose this war of choice and everyone should, ' Kamala Harris said.

Source: Bill O'Reilly/youtube Bill O'Reilly slammed the former vice president's remarks about Iran.

Source: Bill O'Reilly/youtube; mega 'She has no solution to any problem at all,' Bill O’Reilly said of the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

An outraged O’Reilly responded by saying that "for four years she just sat there as the [Joe] Biden administration negotiated deal after deal that the Iranians broke." "All of them...Harris watched this...yet she opposes military action," he continued, adding, "75 million voted for her to lead this country, yet she has no solution to any problem at all." "I have never heard her put forth a solution to anything," he ranted. "If Kamala Harris had been elected president of the United States. I can’t even imagine how weak this country would be."

Kamala Harris 'Might' Run for President Again After Losing to Donald Trump

Source: mega Kamala Harris recently teased she might run for president again.

Harris lost the presidency to Trump, 79, in the 2024 election, but recently hinted that another run for the Oval Office isn't out of the question. Chatting with podcaster Sharon McMahon last month, the Democratic politician revealed she hasn't "decided" yet whether she will enter the race again. "You're still thinking about it?" McMahon probed, to which she replied, "I might."

Kamala Harris Said She's 'Not Done' With Politics

Source: mega 'I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones,' she told the BBC last fall.

The former attorney previously told the BBC in October 2025 that she hasn't ruled out a potential run in the future. "I am not done," she said of politics. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones." Harris added that if she doesn't become the first female president of the United States one day, she still believes her grandnieces would "in there lifetime, for sure" will see a woman in office.

What Has Kamala Harris Said About Losing the 2024 Election?

Source: mega Kamala Harris said the 2024 election was the 'closest presidential race in the 21st century.'