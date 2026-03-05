or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > kamala harris
OK LogoPolitics

Bill O'Reilly Rips 'Weak' Kamala Harris for Criticizing Donald Trump's Decision to Attack Iran: 'Never Heard Her Put Forth a Solution'

composite photo of kamala harris and bill o'reilly
Source: Bill O'Reilly/youtube; mega

'I unequivocally oppose this war of choice and everyone should, ' Kamala Harris said.

March 5 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bill O'Reilly had some harsh words for Kamala Harris after she condemned President Donald Trump's decision to attack Iran.

In a video uploaded on Tuesday, March 3, the conservative commentator, 76, reacted to a clip of the former vice president, 61, commenting on Operation Epic Fury during a book tour stop in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, March 1.

"Donald Trump has dragged us into a war the American people do not want," she said. "He has put American troops in harm’s way. I unequivocally oppose this war of choice and everyone should."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Bill O'Reilly/youtube

Bill O'Reilly slammed the former vice president's remarks about Iran.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of 'She has no solution to any problem at all,' Bill O’Reilly said of the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.
Source: Bill O'Reilly/youtube; mega

'She has no solution to any problem at all,' Bill O’Reilly said of the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

An outraged O’Reilly responded by saying that "for four years she just sat there as the [Joe] Biden administration negotiated deal after deal that the Iranians broke."

"All of them...Harris watched this...yet she opposes military action," he continued, adding, "75 million voted for her to lead this country, yet she has no solution to any problem at all."

"I have never heard her put forth a solution to anything," he ranted. "If Kamala Harris had been elected president of the United States. I can’t even imagine how weak this country would be."

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris 'Might' Run for President Again After Losing to Donald Trump

image of Kamala Harris recently teased she might run for president again.
Source: mega

Kamala Harris recently teased she might run for president again.

Harris lost the presidency to Trump, 79, in the 2024 election, but recently hinted that another run for the Oval Office isn't out of the question.

Chatting with podcaster Sharon McMahon last month, the Democratic politician revealed she hasn't "decided" yet whether she will enter the race again.

"You're still thinking about it?" McMahon probed, to which she replied, "I might."

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Said She's 'Not Done' With Politics

image of 'I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones,' she told the BBC last fall.
Source: mega

'I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones,' she told the BBC last fall.

The former attorney previously told the BBC in October 2025 that she hasn't ruled out a potential run in the future.

"I am not done," she said of politics. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones."

Harris added that if she doesn't become the first female president of the United States one day, she still believes her grandnieces would "in there lifetime, for sure" will see a woman in office.

What Has Kamala Harris Said About Losing the 2024 Election?

image of Kamala Harris said the 2024 election was the 'closest presidential race in the 21st century.'
Source: mega

Kamala Harris said the 2024 election was the 'closest presidential race in the 21st century.'

The ex-VP notably blamed her loss to Trump on not having "enough time" to run a successful campaign after Biden withdrew from the race in July 2024.

"Biden decides not to run," she explained. "The sitting vice president then takes the mantle, running against a former president of the United States who had been running for ten years, with 107 days until the election."

Harris also claimed the election was "the closest presidential race in the 21st century."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.