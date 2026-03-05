Bill O'Reilly Rips 'Weak' Kamala Harris for Criticizing Donald Trump's Decision to Attack Iran: 'Never Heard Her Put Forth a Solution'
March 5 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Bill O'Reilly had some harsh words for Kamala Harris after she condemned President Donald Trump's decision to attack Iran.
In a video uploaded on Tuesday, March 3, the conservative commentator, 76, reacted to a clip of the former vice president, 61, commenting on Operation Epic Fury during a book tour stop in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, March 1.
"Donald Trump has dragged us into a war the American people do not want," she said. "He has put American troops in harm’s way. I unequivocally oppose this war of choice and everyone should."
An outraged O’Reilly responded by saying that "for four years she just sat there as the [Joe] Biden administration negotiated deal after deal that the Iranians broke."
"All of them...Harris watched this...yet she opposes military action," he continued, adding, "75 million voted for her to lead this country, yet she has no solution to any problem at all."
"I have never heard her put forth a solution to anything," he ranted. "If Kamala Harris had been elected president of the United States. I can’t even imagine how weak this country would be."
Kamala Harris 'Might' Run for President Again After Losing to Donald Trump
Harris lost the presidency to Trump, 79, in the 2024 election, but recently hinted that another run for the Oval Office isn't out of the question.
Chatting with podcaster Sharon McMahon last month, the Democratic politician revealed she hasn't "decided" yet whether she will enter the race again.
"You're still thinking about it?" McMahon probed, to which she replied, "I might."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kamala Harris Said She's 'Not Done' With Politics
The former attorney previously told the BBC in October 2025 that she hasn't ruled out a potential run in the future.
"I am not done," she said of politics. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones."
Harris added that if she doesn't become the first female president of the United States one day, she still believes her grandnieces would "in there lifetime, for sure" will see a woman in office.
What Has Kamala Harris Said About Losing the 2024 Election?
The ex-VP notably blamed her loss to Trump on not having "enough time" to run a successful campaign after Biden withdrew from the race in July 2024.
"Biden decides not to run," she explained. "The sitting vice president then takes the mantle, running against a former president of the United States who had been running for ten years, with 107 days until the election."
Harris also claimed the election was "the closest presidential race in the 21st century."