BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump Belittles Female Reporter as He Says She's 'Incapable' of Passing Cognitive Test He Took

Source: The White House/YouTube

Donald Trump isn't done belittling female reporters, taking a recent swipe aboard Air Force One as they called for the results of his MRI to be made public.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 7:22 a.m. ET

Donald Trump isn’t done taking swipes at female reporters.

While answering questions aboard Air Force One on Sunday, November 30, Trump, 79, was asked when he would release the results for the MRI he recently underwent and which part of his body was scanned.

Trump Called a Female Reporter 'Incapable'

Source: The White House/YouTube
“I have no idea … It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing,” Trump said, before ending the Q&A session and heading to his seat.

Trump brushed off questions about his health after a New York Times article published last week claimed the current president was showing “signs of fatigue” during his second term in office.

Trump Said He Had 'Perfect' Cognitive Test

Source: MEGA
"I have never worked so hard in my life," he clapped back via his Truth Social account. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."

Trump Slammed Rumors He Was Showing 'Signs of Fatigue'

Source: MEGA
The businessman continued to defend his health and took shots at the article’s writer, calling her a "third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out."

"Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up," he added. "There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump Is Known to Take Shots at Female Reporters

Source: MEGA
Trump has been known to take swipes at female reporters, most recently making headlines on November 15 when he referred to a Bloomberg News correspondent as a “piggy” while en route to Mar-a-Lago.

White House correspondent Catherine Lucey asked if there was anything “incriminating” in recently leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails. The Apprentice alum responded by pointing his finger at her and snapping, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

