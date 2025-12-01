Donald Trump Promises to Release 'Perfect' MRI — But Has 'No Idea' What Part of His Body Was Scanned

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is brushing off fresh questions about his health after revealing he plans to release the results of his recent MRI. The president called the scan “perfect,” even though he admitted he has “no idea” which part of his body was actually checked. "If you want it released, I’ll release it," he told the press. The White House hasn’t offered any specifics about his annual physical, and details about the MRI remain tightly sealed.

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump said he will 'release' his MRI results.

Trump also pushed back against any suggestion that the scan was tied to concerns about his mental abilities. He made it clear the appointment had nothing to do with his brain, insisting he recently passed a cognitive test without any trouble. "It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it," he said.

Just doesn’t have the same energy since the Epstein fight https://t.co/TJ5SMG9o6M — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) December 1, 2025 Source: @AndrewBatesNC/X

As OK! previously reported, Trump jumped onto Truth Social on Wednesday, November 26, to slam a New York Times story claiming the 79-year-old is showing "signs of fatigue" during his second term. "I have never worked so hard in my life," he wrote. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump denied allegations that he's showing 'signs of fatigue.'

He continued defending his health and stamina, insisting he’s in tip-top shape. "Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up," he added. "There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Source: MEGA The president claimed he's 'never worked so hard in my life' amid speculation over his mental and physical health.

Even with Trump’s reassurances, questions about his health have followed him. He’s been spotted dozing off at public events and has made several confusing remarks. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which doctors say caused the bruising on his hands and his swollen ankles.

Source: MEGA A lot of critics speculate the the POTUS has dementia.

Some critics wonder why Trump had a second physical exam so soon, but his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, explained the appointment was "a scheduled follow-up evaluation" and "part of his ongoing health maintenance plan." After the latest exam, Barbabella described the president as being in "exceptional health."