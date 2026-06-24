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Donald Trump Tells Bizarre Story About 'Muscular' New York Cop Who No Longer 'Likes' His Wife After Stock Market Gains: Watch

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told an odd story about a New York police officer not 'liking' his wife anymore after finding success in the stock market.

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June 24 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant about a police officer with marital problems while trying to show off his successes in improving the stock market.

"I met a great police officer in New York. He said, 'Sir, I want to thank you.' I said, 'For what?'" Trump, 80, said in a speech while visiting the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania.

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Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump claimed he boosted the stock market by telling an odd story about a police officer.

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Donald Trump Recalled Interaction With NY Police Officer

Photo of Donald Trump made the speech while visiting the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made the speech while visiting the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania.

The story kicked off after Trump claimed the stock market had improved exponentially since he returned to office.

"He said, 'My wife didn’t think very much of me. We were having marital difficulties, actually. She thought I was nothing. I’m a police officer. I’m a tough guy,'" Trump continued, pointing out that the officer's "muscles were all over the place."

The president downplayed the man's physique as the issue, adding, "Maybe that muscle wasn’t so good because he was always losing money in the stock market."

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Donald Trump Bragged About Stock Market Successes

Photo of Donald Trump joked that the police officer didn't 'like' his wife anymore after his stock portfolio soared.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump joked that the police officer didn't 'like' his wife anymore after his stock portfolio soared.

Trump suggested that his success in boosting the stock market helped the cop earn his wife's respect when it came their financial decisions.

"And he said, 'Sir, in the last year and a half, my 401(k) is up 74 percent, sir, and she thinks I’m Warren Buffett. She thinks I’m a super genius,'" the president claimed, before pausing for a humorous moment. "I said, "How are you getting along with her? He said, 'Well, I’m not so sure I like her anymore.'"

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Donald Trump's Speech Raised Eyebrows

Photo of Social media wasn't convinced the police officer story really happened.
Source: MEGA

Social media wasn't convinced the police officer story really happened.

Trump's odd story quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

"Has anyone else noticed that 80 percent of his rally schtick is just him telling made up stories in which he is the hero?," one user wrote via X, while another critic added, "Another story that clearly never happened. The end!"

"It’s getting a bit ridiculous," a third added. "Can we please focus on real policies instead of these weird, made up police officer fan fictions?"

Donald Trump Mocked for 'MAGA Mullet'

Photo of Donald Trump reportedly stopped taking his hair-loss medication.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly stopped taking his hair-loss medication.

Trump sparked another strong social media response just one day earlier after showing off what critics called a "MAGA Mullet" hairstyle.

The new style comes as the Washington Post reported that the president's longtime hair-loss medication, finasteride (commonly known as Propecia), was omitted from his official White House medical summaries.

Three of Trump's former physicians — including Dr. Harold Bornstein, Dr. Ronny Jackson, and Dr. Sean Conley — previously confirmed he took 1 mg medication daily to prevent male-pattern baldness.

"Trump now has a mullet. He’s really trying to please the hillbillies," joked popular anti-Trump activist Brian Krassenstein via X, while another quipped, “This is literally fascism with party in the back.”

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