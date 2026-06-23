Donald Trump Mocked Over His 'MAGA Mullet' Hairstyle: 'Trying to Please the Hillbillies' — See Photos
June 23 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump was brutally roasted online for appearing to sport what critics have dubbed a “MAGA Mullet” hairstyle.
The "business in the front, party in the back" 'do comes as the Washington Post reported the omission of Trump's longtime hair-loss medication from his official White House medical summaries.
The Post reported that finasteride (commonly known as Propecia) was absent from the president’s latest official medical reports.
Does Donald Trump Still Take Hair-Loss Medication?
Three of Trump's past physicians — including Dr. Harold Bornstein, Dr. Ronny Jackson, and Dr. Sean Conley — previously confirmed he took the daily 1 mg medication to prevent male-pattern baldness.
The White House declined to clarify if Trump stopped taking the drug.
"The current report reflects all medications deemed clinically relevant to disclose at this time," the White House told the Washington Post. "No additional undisclosed conditions or procedures materially affecting his health status were omitted from this report.”
Medical bioethicists noted that omitting a standard cosmetic drug fuels public speculation regarding what other medical information might be withheld.
"It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed," Columbia University psychiatrist Dr. Robert Klitzman said.
Medical experts point out that abruptly stopping finasteride can reverse its effects, typically leading to accelerated hair thinning and shedding.
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Social Media Users Mocked the POTUS' Look
Because Trump's hair has appeared thinner, grayer and differently styled during public appearances, social media users paired the news of the medical report with satirical claims about a "MAGA mullet" transformation.
Tough critics accused the looks-obsessed POTUS of trying to appeal to his base as his approval ratings continue to plummet.
"Trump now has a mullet. He’s really trying to please the hillbillies," joked popular anti-Trump activist Brian Krassenstein, while another quipped, “This is literally fascism with party in the back.”
“Trump has turned D.C. into white trash heaven. I expect to see a toilet on the White House lawn soon,” wrote political consultant Marty Taylor.
“He’s going for his Tiger King look!” said another.
Despite the style — or lack thereof — the POTUS’ signature blonde coif has seen better days, as senior aides noted in early 2026 that letting his hair go gray was his "only concession to age."
Raw photos from public appearances have revealed un-styled, flat and severely thinning locks.
Dr. Adam Friedman, chair of the dermatology department at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, explained the visible effects of stopping Propecia, saying, “I tell my patients it presses pause on the progressive thinning — it reduces the rate of hair loss and often maintains existing hair.”