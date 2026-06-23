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President Donald Trump was brutally roasted online for appearing to sport what critics have dubbed a “MAGA Mullet” hairstyle. The "business in the front, party in the back" 'do comes as the Washington Post reported the omission of Trump's longtime hair-loss medication from his official White House medical summaries. The Post reported that finasteride (commonly known as Propecia) was absent from the president’s latest official medical reports.

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Source: MEGA Social media users dubbed Donald Trump's hairstyle the 'MAGA mullet.'

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Does Donald Trump Still Take Hair-Loss Medication?

Trump now has a mullet.



He’s really trying to please the hillbillies. pic.twitter.com/jgZy2uW8GS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 22, 2026 Source: @krassenstein/x It's unclear if Donald Trump still takes medication to prevent male-pattern baldness.

Three of Trump's past physicians — including Dr. Harold Bornstein, Dr. Ronny Jackson, and Dr. Sean Conley — previously confirmed he took the daily 1 mg medication to prevent male-pattern baldness. The White House declined to clarify if Trump stopped taking the drug. "The current report reflects all medications deemed clinically relevant to disclose at this time," the White House told the Washington Post. "No additional undisclosed conditions or procedures materially affecting his health status were omitted from this report.”

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Source: MEGA The president once took 1 mg of finasteride.

Medical bioethicists noted that omitting a standard cosmetic drug fuels public speculation regarding what other medical information might be withheld. "It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed," Columbia University psychiatrist Dr. Robert Klitzman said. Medical experts point out that abruptly stopping finasteride can reverse its effects, typically leading to accelerated hair thinning and shedding.

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Social Media Users Mocked the POTUS' Look

Source: MEGA The president reportedly doesn't want to let his hair go gray.

Because Trump's hair has appeared thinner, grayer and differently styled during public appearances, social media users paired the news of the medical report with satirical claims about a "MAGA mullet" transformation. Tough critics accused the looks-obsessed POTUS of trying to appeal to his base as his approval ratings continue to plummet. "Trump now has a mullet. He’s really trying to please the hillbillies," joked popular anti-Trump activist Brian Krassenstein, while another quipped, “This is literally fascism with party in the back.” “Trump has turned D.C. into white trash heaven. I expect to see a toilet on the White House lawn soon,” wrote political consultant Marty Taylor. “He’s going for his Tiger King look!” said another.

Source: MEGA Suddenly stopping Propecia can lead to hair thinning, a doctor said.