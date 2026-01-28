or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Blasts 'Fake News' Reporter Who Asked Questions About 'Unfortunate' Fatal Federal Immigration Shootings: 'Don’t Like Her'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump blasted a 'fake news' reporter who asked him about the 'unfortunate' fatal federal immigration shootings in Minnesota earlier this month.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump shut down a reporter who pressed him about the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in separate shootings involving federal immigration agents.

“You talked a lot about Minnesota. Some of your own administration officials have labeled Alex Pretti –," ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott asked the president, 79, before he cut her off in front of a crowd in Iowa, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, January 27.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Slammed ABC Reporter in Iowa

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump slammed an ABC reporter while speaking in Iowa.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed an ABC reporter while speaking in Iowa.

“By the way, this is ABC fake news, this one. She hasn’t asked me a good question in years. I think a nice woman, but I don’t really like her too much,” Trump said, dismissing her question and telling a colleague, "I'll tell you, ABC is about as bad as they get."

Trump also infuriated gun rights advocates when he suggested that Alex Pretti's death, who was shot by federal officers on January 24, was linked to the ICU nurse carrying a "fully loaded gun" during the protests, even though he was legally permitted to carry it.

“We view that as a very unfortunate incident, OK?” the businessman said. “I don’t like that he had a gun. I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Administration Has Escalated Immigration Enforcement

Photo of The Trump administration has continued to use aggressive measures to escalate immigration enforcement.
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration has continued to use aggressive measures to escalate immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration's tougher immigration policies have come under fire after two U.S. citizens, Pretti and Renee Good, were shot and killed by federal immigration officers in operations widely criticized for excessive force and poor training.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Called Minneapolis Shootings 'Domestic Terrorism'

Photo of Kristi Noem slammed the shootings involving federal officers as 'domestic terrorism.'
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem slammed the shootings involving federal officers as 'domestic terrorism.'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has only continued to ignite criticism, labeling the incidents in Minneapolis as "domestic terrorism."

"When you perpetuate violence against a government because of ideological reasons and for reasons to resist and perpetuate violence, that is the definition of domestic terrorism," Noem, 54, said during a news conference on Saturday, January 24. "This individual who came with weapons and ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation of federal law enforcement officers committed an act of domestic terrorism. That’s the facts."

Karoline Leavitt Defended Kristi Noem

Photo of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Kristi Noemi during a press conference on January 26.
Source: MEGA

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Kristi Noemi during a press conference on January 26.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Noem's comments one day later, ensuring the public that she had earned the "utmost confidence and trust of the president."

"[Noem is] continuing to oversee the entire Department of Homeland Security and all of the immigration enforcement that's taking place across the whole entire country," Leavitt, 28, said on Monday, January 26. "Of course, Secretary Noem is also in charge of FEMA, and we are in the wake of a brutal winter storm where hundreds of thousands of Americans have been impacted by that."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.