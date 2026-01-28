Donald Trump Blasts 'Fake News' Reporter Who Asked Questions About 'Unfortunate' Fatal Federal Immigration Shootings: 'Don’t Like Her'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 7:12 p.m. ET
Donald Trump shut down a reporter who pressed him about the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in separate shootings involving federal immigration agents.
“You talked a lot about Minnesota. Some of your own administration officials have labeled Alex Pretti –," ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott asked the president, 79, before he cut her off in front of a crowd in Iowa, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, January 27.
Donald Trump Slammed ABC Reporter in Iowa
“By the way, this is ABC fake news, this one. She hasn’t asked me a good question in years. I think a nice woman, but I don’t really like her too much,” Trump said, dismissing her question and telling a colleague, "I'll tell you, ABC is about as bad as they get."
Trump also infuriated gun rights advocates when he suggested that Alex Pretti's death, who was shot by federal officers on January 24, was linked to the ICU nurse carrying a "fully loaded gun" during the protests, even though he was legally permitted to carry it.
“We view that as a very unfortunate incident, OK?” the businessman said. “I don’t like that he had a gun. I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff.”
Trump Administration Has Escalated Immigration Enforcement
The Trump administration's tougher immigration policies have come under fire after two U.S. citizens, Pretti and Renee Good, were shot and killed by federal immigration officers in operations widely criticized for excessive force and poor training.
Kristi Noem Called Minneapolis Shootings 'Domestic Terrorism'
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has only continued to ignite criticism, labeling the incidents in Minneapolis as "domestic terrorism."
"When you perpetuate violence against a government because of ideological reasons and for reasons to resist and perpetuate violence, that is the definition of domestic terrorism," Noem, 54, said during a news conference on Saturday, January 24. "This individual who came with weapons and ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation of federal law enforcement officers committed an act of domestic terrorism. That’s the facts."
Karoline Leavitt Defended Kristi Noem
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Noem's comments one day later, ensuring the public that she had earned the "utmost confidence and trust of the president."
"[Noem is] continuing to oversee the entire Department of Homeland Security and all of the immigration enforcement that's taking place across the whole entire country," Leavitt, 28, said on Monday, January 26. "Of course, Secretary Noem is also in charge of FEMA, and we are in the wake of a brutal winter storm where hundreds of thousands of Americans have been impacted by that."