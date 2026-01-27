Donald Trump Defends 'Very Good' Kristi Noem Following Fatal Federal Immigration Shootings

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump is standing behind Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as Democratic lawmakers call for her impeachment amid the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in separate shootings by federal immigration agents. The president, 79, was asked by reporters if Noem, 54, had plans of stepping down from her position, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, January 27.

Article continues below advertisement

Q: "Is Kristi Noem going to step down?"



Trump: "No." pic.twitter.com/TpXsVvRylw — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 27, 2026 Source: @BulwarkOnline/X

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Defended Kristi Noem

Source: MEGA Donald Trump defended Kristi Noem and said there are 'no' plans to fire her.

"No," he bluntly replied, before adding he believes Noem is doing a "very good job" in her role in closing down the border. Trump's blunt response comes as multiple voices in Washington call for Noem's firing, receiving widespread criticism after fatal shootings involving federal agents in Minnesota earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Democratic Leaders Called for Kristi Noem's Firing

Source: MEGA Senator John Fetterman called for Kristi Noem to be fired.

"I make a direct appeal to immediately fire @Sec_Noem. Americans have died," Senator John Fetterman, D-Pa. wrote via X on Tuesday, January 27, tagging Trump and Noem's handles. "She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy. DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made for not firing a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Defended Kristi Noem

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt defended Kristi Noem during a press conference on January 26.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the Homeland Security leader one day earlier, emphasizing she had earned the "utmost confidence and trust of the president." "[Noem is] continuing to oversee the entire Department of Homeland Security and all of the immigration enforcement that's taking place across the whole entire country," Leavitt, 28, added. "Of course, Secretary Noem is also in charge of FEMA, and we are in the wake of a brutal winter storm where hundreds of thousands of Americans have been impacted by that."

Kristi Noem Called Shootings 'Domestic Terrorism'

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem called the fatal shootings results of 'domestic terrorism.'